Cleric to married men:  Don’t waste your money on alcohol, pork

A catholic cleric in Fort Portal city, Kabarole District in western Uganda has urged married men in the country to desist from what he described as wasteful expenditure, especially at hangouts that does not add value to their families.

According to him, married men should stop abandoning their family responsibilities to their wives and children, advising them to change the tread in the New Year.

“I want to make a special appeal to men in families to resolve and start fulfilling our parental responsibilities and goals as fathers to see that we collaborate with our mothers and nurture our children,” Fort Portal Diocese Bishop Robert K Muhiirwa said.

According to him, some men have a habit of wasting money in bars and pork joints, instead of spending on their families.

“Such acts result in men forgetting to look after their families,” the cleric said on Friday during mass at Virika cathedral of Fort Portal where six catholic sisters were making their final vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.

Bishop Robert K Muhiirwa of Fort Portal catholic diocese sharing a light moment with Sr Maria Clara after she celebrated 70 years in sisterhood on January 7, 2023 at Virika cathedral. PHOTO/ ALEX ASHABA

Related Catholic controversy over two popes in the Vatican World



During mass, six other sisters celebrated 60 years, seven celebrated 50 years, three celebrated 25 years while one celebrated 70 years in sisterhood.

Bishop Muhiirwa observed that if men forewent their responsibilities, their children would become misguided and immoral.

He asked the nuns to always observe and respect their vows as well as remain faithful to Christ in their life.

The mother Superior General of Banyatereza, Sr Seraphine Kaitesirwa, said the journey has not been easy for the sisters but the church will continue praying for them.

One of the sisters could not attend the event because she’s admitted at to hospital, according to Sr Kaitesirwa.