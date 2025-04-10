Clerics, Acholi leaders want ICC to suspend Kony’s trial

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it could suspend the confirmation hearing of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Joseph Kony following continued demands by religious and cultural leaders across northern Uganda.

On Tuesday, Ms Maria Kamara Mabinty, the ICC field outreach co-ordinator for Uganda, said the Hague-based court is expected to come up with the decision on halting or proceeding with the hearing slated for September 9, 2025.

“The decision for a reconsideration will be looked into by the judges and they will inform us, at this stage where we are, we are aware that a date has been set for the confirmation hearing to be September 9,” Ms Kamara said. She added: “If there are changes by the Trial Chamber or they choose to cancel the date of the hearing and postpone it then we will communicate but for now, it’s September 9.”

Besides demands by the religious, cultural and civil society leaders, Ms Kamara said Mr Kony’s defence team also recently appealed the decision to hold the confirmation of charges in his absence. “This very issue is also under appeal, the defence has logged an appeal that the pre-trial chamber may have not looked fully into the full picture that Joseph Kony is a person who cannot be found and that they want to be revisited,” she explained.

Last Friday, Mr Kony’s defence team asked the pre-trial chamber to reconsider its decision because holding the hearing in his absence could be a detrimental to the ongoing repatriation and reconciliation efforts in Uganda.

“Statements from those directly involved in these ongoing LRA repatriations, who believe the ICC’s confirmation process will mean Joseph Kony and other LRA members will now never emerge and engage in accountability efforts, but will rather ‘die in the bush’,” they said.

The team added that the statements and reports from civil society also explain that the narrow focus of the ICC’s charges against Kony risks fracturing and dividing a society that has made unprecedented strides towards peace, by elevating certain groups of victims above others who are cut out of this process.

They also argued that this is new material because it was not previously presented before the pre-trial chamber, calling into question the pre-trial chamber’s findings that the confirmation hearing will renew and sustain efforts to bring Kony before the ICC and that the hearing is in the interests of victims whose voices will be heard.

“Concretely, the defence request asks the pre-trial chamber to reconsider its decision to hold the hearing on 9 September or, in the alternative, to first engage in broad-based consultations by issuing an order inviting observations from interested parties within Uganda on the question of the impact of the proposed confirmation process on the affected community,” the team's statement says in part.

In Acholi Sub-region, the ICC decision to hold the confirmation hearing against Kony in absentia has sparked mixed reactions. Archbishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama said real justice is when the perpetrator is available in person to defend himself. "He has to be available, without him anybody can say anything, the best defence is from him," he said.

The Archbishop Emeritus, however, noted that this should not be confused with the repatriation because repatriation depends on the decision of those being repatriated and has nothing to do with the rebel leader’s prosecution.

Some community leaders explained that Kony’s absence separates his victims from those of Dominic Ongwen, or Thomas Kwoyelo, for example, who were able to see the defendant in the courtroom, and are now entitled to reparations.

Ms Pamela Angwec, the director of Gulu Women Economic Development and Globalisation (GWED-G), a non-governmental organisation, said prosecuting Kony doesn’t bring much on the table for the people of northern Uganda due to delays. “Prosecution will always delay. What people want to know is that he is going to apologise.

The delay is like opening a wound and leave open for a long time," Ms Angwec said. In an April 7 statement to the ICC, the Acholi Cultural Institution said holding the confirmation hearing or trying Kony in absentia is a disservice to thousands of LRA war victims.

“There is the fear of rekindling trauma with the trial visa vie the gleefulness of the victims if they saw Kony physically they say would satisfy them.

It would have been better if a grand mato oput (a reconciliation ritual) was possible between Kony and the victims that would have permanently resulted in lasting reconciliation in Acholi,” the statement reads in parts.

Efforts should be marshalled to arrest the warlord so that a proper trial be conducted for posterity to appreciate the jurisprudence, the chiefdom said. “The cultural institution recommends extensive involvement in the process if the trial is to continue, involvement of many victims.

Affirmative actions to support Acholi’s recovery they suggested would be much appreciated rather than a commitment to trial to avoid social injustice in the region,” it added.

PRE-TRIAL DETAILS

On September 12 2024, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber III postponed the commencement of the confirmation hearing in the case of The Prosecutor v. Joseph Kony, initially scheduled for October 15, 2024 after the observations tendered by Kony’s defence and prosecution teams and the Victims’ Counsel.

On October 29, 2024, the Pre-Trial Chamber III concluded that all the requirements to hold a confirmation of charges hearing in the absence of the suspect (Kony) had been met.

The Chamber found that while he is a person who ‘cannot be found’, all reasonable steps to secure his appearance and to inform him of the charges and the date of the confirmation of charges hearing, initially scheduled for October 15, 2024, had been taken.

In July 2005, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber II issued an arrest warrant against Kony over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in 2003-2004 in Uganda.

Mr Kony, born in 1961, faces 33 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;