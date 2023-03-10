Clerics ask Museveni to sign health insurance law

The inter-faith religious leaders, under their umbrella body Faith for Family Health Initiative (3FHI) have asked President Museveni to assent to the National Health Insurance Bill 2019 to ensure equitable healthcare for all, especially among the women and young girls of reproductive age.

Fr Constantine Mbonabingi, a board member of Inter- Faith for Family Health Initiative, told journalists during a press conference in Lweza Wakiso District that if this Bill is not signed by the president, vulnerable households will continue grappling with a high out-of-pocket payments at 41 percent on health expenditure, amid the high levels of poverty.

“The National Health Insurance Scheme remains the most equitable option for pooling resources for health care and ensuring financial protection and quality healthcare for all. We appeal to the president to assent to the Bill to achieve Universal Health coverage,” Fr Mbonabingi said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Uganda’s Universal Health Coverage of 53 percent is still low, and far from achieving the target of reaching 63 percent of its population with quality health care by 2030.



Ms Jacki Katana, the executive chairperson of Faith for Family Health Initiative also called for the approval and implementations of policies and frameworks, including the National Adolescent Health Policy and the Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services.

Ms Katana said this would in turn improve women and girls’ sexual and reproductive health that would in turn minimize challenges such as teenage pregnancy and maternal mortality.

Her deputy Sheik Ali Waiswa said teenage pregnancy in Uganda has stagnated at 25 percent for over a decade and is considered as one of the highest rates in Sub- Saharan Africa with over 25 percent pf pregnancies among teenagers registered every year.

Sheik Waiswa who doubles as the Deputy Mufti of Uganda noted that teenage pregnancies are more likely to occur in marginalized communities commonly driven by poverty, lack of education, social cultural and religious norms sexual coercion and inadequate health education.

Dr Joseph Sserwadda, the Presiding Apostle of the born-again Faith in Uganda who doubles as a health advocate for the umbrella body expressed concern over the escalating cases of domestic violence against girls and women, especially those in rural and informal settlements on urban areas.