Clerics condemn electoral malpractices 

Members of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) have called for upholding of the law during electoral processes, saying this is key in ensuring peace and unity in the country.

In their end of year message read by the chairperson of the IRCU council of presidents, who is also the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, the clerics said they were troubled by the alleged electoral malpractices and violence exhibited in the recently-concluded Kayunga District LC5 by-election.

“We appeal to all duty-bearers to refrain from opening up fresh wounds in our communities through undemocratic behaviour and practices. These recurring incidences of violence in our electoral cycles are undermining our efforts towards building a civilised society and post Covid-19 recovery as they damage our national image globally,” Archbishop Kaziimba said at the Council’s offices in Kampala yesterday.

Last week, the EC announced NRM’s Andrew Muwonge winner of the Kayunga LC5 poll with 31,830 votes ahead of NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde with 31,308 votes from 337 polling stations.

Archbishop Kaziimba noted that the national elections that took place at the beginning of the year left the country sharply divided and wounded. He called upon all citizens to work towards the healing of the nation.

On the issue of reopening schools in January, he called upon all stakeholders to work together in ensuring a smooth process.

Archbishop Kaziimba said since arrears of income tax owned by private schools were lifted, private school owners should balance the needs associated with recovery of their institutions.

The cleric advised parents to spend sparingly during the festive season, saying the future of children is more precious than the luxuries of the Christmas season.

HIV action plan

At the same function, members of the IRCU announced that the implementation of the National HIV Action Plan for the Faith Sector in Uganda (2021 to 2025) would commence in January next year.

The plan was launched by President Museveni on December 1, during IRCU’s 4th Consultative Assembly held in Kampala.

It is aimed at facilitating government’s efforts to end Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

It will be guided by the five objectives, which include enhancing access to HIV/Aids stigma reduction and HIV prevention messages, accelerating access to sexual gender-based violence prevention, response information, amplifying the advocacy voice of faith and religious leaders to increase access to correct and non-stigmatising information, and strengthening capacity of faith-based organisations and faith communities.