Clerics condemn electoral malpractices 

A man casts his vote during the recently concluded Kayunga LCV by-election in which the NRM candidate Andrew was declared winner. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the EC announced NRM’s Andrew Muwonge winner of the Kayunga LC5 poll with 31,830 votes ahead of NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde with 31,308 votes from 337 polling stations.

Members of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) have called for upholding of the law during electoral processes, saying this is key in ensuring peace and unity in  the country.
 In their end of year message read by the chairperson of the IRCU council of presidents, who is also the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, the clerics said they were troubled by the alleged electoral malpractices and violence exhibited in the recently-concluded Kayunga District LC5 by-election.

