Clerics pray for victims of cattle raids in Teso

Clergy under the Teso Religious Leaders Efforts for Peace and Reconciliation (TERELEPAR), have asked residents to put their trust in God to end the four-decade cattle raids in the area.

The leaders drawn from the Catholic, Anglican, Pentecostal and the Muslim faith camped in areas of Okungur and Okoboi in Kapelebyong District, where they held special prayers for peace and stability.

An estimated 10,000 residents have been displaced from their homes following spates of cattle rustling by the neighbouring Karimojongs.

The Karimojong warriors have been causing havoc in the districts of Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Kumi, with the latest raid in Kumi having happened on Monday, where 10 head of cattle were stolen.

The Soroti Catholic Diocese Bishop, Joseph Eciru, called upon the victims to remain hopeful for a peaceful future, urging them to believe that the raids will come to an end by God’s grace.

Bishop Eciru said this is the best time for the faithful to call onto God to intervene over their situation.

The Anglican Soroti Diocese Bishop, Kosea Odongo, asked the victims not to take the law into their own hands.

“Do not kill any Karimojong [rustler], God knows our situation,” Bishop Odongo said.

“We have come here to share with you and remind you that God won’t forsake us. That is why we should not pay evil for evil,” he said.

He said as religious leaders, they will keep interceding for the two sub-regions, and also intercede for those meant to take care of the security of the people and their properties.

Under TERELEPAR, the leader delivered food relief items, including 1,800kgs of maize flour and 200kgs of beans.

Mr Francis Akorikin, the Kapelebyong District chairperson, expressed gratitude to the religious leaders for their guidance.