Clerics reflect on Easter, warn against witchcraft, election violence

Different religious across the nation have used this year's Easter Sunday to rally Christians to seek God's mercy, and strive to remain peaceful.

Political leaders have taken the opportunity to remind the government fulfill it's pledges ahead of 2026 elections.

Luwero

The Bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese, Lawrence Mukasa, has linked the prevalence of witchcraft practices in Luweero to the easy availability of human skulls, a legacy of the liberation war. Preaching during Easter Sunday services at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Bishop Mukasa urged the faithful to abandon witchcraft practices and turn to God.

"Our leaders and many of our people are deeply involved in witchcraft practices," Bishop Mukasa said. "The devilish shrines welcome you at almost every village, with many of these people now taking advantage of the available human skulls interred in particular places."

The Bishop noted that the human skulls are easily accessible, allowing witchcraft practitioners to deceive clients and amass wealth. "But we have a law that protects the rights of the dead in Uganda. Our people should learn to seek God who has the ability to provide for humanity," he added.

Kasana-Luweero diocesan Bishop Lawrence Mukasa together with some of the District leaders of Luweero shortly after the Easter service inside the Cathedral on April 20, 2025. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

Bishop Mukasa also highlighted other societal issues, including defilement and confusion about marriage. "Our people are now living a double-sided life with greed taking the upper hand," he said.

Luweero District Woman MP, Brenda Nabukenya, and Katikamu North MP, Denis Ssekabira, echoed the Bishop's concerns about witchcraft practices contributing to poverty. "When our people spend much of their time and money visiting witchcraft practitioners, poverty increases," Nabukenya said. "We should end this vice and embark on development projects."

The greater Luweero District is home to over 15 liberation war memorials, where hundreds of human skulls were interred. Reports have emerged of missing skulls from these monuments, with some residents suspecting witch doctors may be behind the thefts.

Ntungamo

South Ankole Diocesan Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe has lamented the increasing sinfulness among Christians, attributing it to a lack of understanding and interpretation of scriptures despite regular interaction with the word. Preaching during Easter Sunday celebrations, the Bishop emphasized the importance of delving deeper into the scriptures.

South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe preaches during Easter Sunday service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

"There are so many Christians who have read, they've been baptized, they've been confirmed in Christianity, but they do not understand the scriptures," Bishop Ahimbisibwe said. "Some people are Christians but can't even memorize a single verse. Leaders who never understood scriptures killed Jesus because he quoted his death and resurrection."

The Bishop stressed that trusting in scriptures should lead to a transformation in lives, including politics, leadership, and personal development. "If you believe in scriptures, you will understand that the death and resurrection of Jesus will bring a change in your life," he said. "He will change the way we see things, even in our politics."

Bishop Ahimbisibwe's comments come after he faced backlash from activists last month for quoting from the Bible about the dangers of angry leaders. During a memorial service for the late Deputy Prime Minister Elia Kategaya, attended by President Museveni, the Bishop cited biblical passages about the potential consequences of direct opposition and abuse towards leaders.

Mukono

Bishop Enos Kitto Kagodo of St. Phillips and Andrews Cathedral, Mukono, has urged security personnel to show mercy to people during elections to ensure peace. In his Easter message, Bishop Kagodo emphasized the importance of security agents emulating Jesus' merciful nature.

Bishop Enos Kitto Kagodo of St Philips and Andrews Cathedral Mukono. Photo | Jessica Sabano

"Don't be tough on people in elections, guide them and create peace like Jesus did," Bishop Kagodo said. "Let's be united." He also advised youth to avoid violent elections and protect themselves. Additionally, he called on politicians to refrain from using churches as campaign platforms, saying, "We are tired of politicians who make churches campaigning areas and abuse colleagues. Do your campaigns outside the church."

Meanwhile, the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) has warned against election-related violence ahead of the 2026 general elections. Maj. Stephen Mugerwa, Commandant of the First Infantry Division, stated, "No one will bring insecurity when we are here. We shall have no mercy. Always inform us in time, and when you give us information, then you give us work."

Mugerwa added that the UPDF would offer protection and deal with those planning to incite violence. However, some Local Council leaders expressed reluctance to work with the UPDF, with one LC1 chairperson, Mr Angello Mukasa, saying, "We look at UPDF in a different picture. We are going to continue working with the police, not you."

Kampala

The Prince of Buganda Kingdom, Daudi Kintu Wasajja, has appealed to the government to return properties belonging to the Kingdom in the spirit of Easter.

Delivering his Easter Sunday message at Lubaga Cathedral Church in Kampala, Prince Wasajja emphasised the need for the government to emulate Jesus Christ's humility and non-discriminatory approach.

"The government should consider returning Buganda's properties that were confiscated by the Obote administration," Prince Wasajja said. "A significant number of properties were returned to us, but many remain in the hands of the rescuers. We request that in the spirit of Easter, all those properties Buganda is demanding should be returned to us."

Prince Wasajja noted that the government still occupies several Kingdom properties without paying rent, including Makindye barracks and Mbuya barracks. He urged the government to repay its debts to the Kingdom.

The issue of property ownership has been a longstanding dispute between the Buganda Kingdom and the government. Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has consistently demanded the return of Kingdom properties, and in 2021, he emphasized that the Kingdom would not relent in its quest for justice and federal governance.

"We shall not relent in our quest for Ebyaffe (our belongings) through negotiations," Kabaka Mutebi II said.

Prince Wasajja also called on the masses to continue working hard as the Kingdom demands a federal system of governance. "We need a country which is free from any kind of discrimination, with patience, truth, and justice, we are all one in front of God," he said.

The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Paul Ssemogerere, echoed the message of hope and transformation during the Easter mass.

"Ugandans should always have hope so that they work towards transforming each other," he said.

Busoga

Heavy morning rain disrupted Easter celebrations in Busoga, with districts like Jinja and Bugiri being badly affected. The downpour, which lasted from 4am to 11am, resulted in low attendance at church services, leaving churches emptier than usual.

Rev. Can Mathias Katiko, Vicar of Christ Cathedral Bugembe, said the rain affected mostly the first two services. "Normally, our church is packed to capacity on Easter Sunday, but today the heavy rain kept many away," he said.

Despite the rain, church leaders delivered powerful Easter messages. Very Rev. Canon Dr. Joy Mukisa Isabirye, Dean of Christ Cathedral Bugembe, cautioned Christians against witchcraft practices. "As you celebrate Jesus' resurrection, turn your prayers to Jesus, not witchdoctors, whose services contradict our Christian faith," she said.

Rain causes low turnout at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City Easter service. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA.

Bishop Paul Hanington Suubi of the East Busoga Diocese expressed concern over challenges facing Ugandans, including torture, police brutality, unemployment, and poverty. "We are all children of God, let's unite and avoid violating others' rights," he urged.

As Uganda approaches the election season, Bishop Suubi emphasized the need for peace and unity. "God has already ordained the leaders who will be elected in 2026. Let's not fight over leadership, instead allowing the electoral commission to announce the rightful winner to avoid violence," he said.

Other church leaders also shared their Easter messages. Rev. Father Joseph Ndase of Busanzi Catholic Parish cautioned against excessive drinking, saying, "Let's drink responsibly to maintain peace in our country." Rev. Father Ndase also urged drivers to avoid over speeding to prevent loss of life.

Rev. Andrew Gulumaire emphasized that Easter should inspire believers to become true, transformed, and faithful Christians. "Some Christians practice a 'hidden faith,' being prayerful in church but neglecting everyday interactions," he said. "Jesus' resurrection offers relief from sins and encourages genuine Christian living."