Clerics we’ve lost to 2nd wave of Covid

The Catholic Church has been the worst hit, having lost one retired archbishop, two former bishops and up to eight reverend fathers

The death of ‘Bishop’ Stephen Senfuma, the senior pastor at United Christian Centre (UCC) Church in Kasubi, Kampala on Friday night brought to 22 the number of religious leaders who have succumbed to the dreaded Covid-19 since Uganda got hit by the second wave of the virus.

Senfuma, who has been the head of the Council of the Inner Man Ministries, which includes UCC Church, has been battling Covid-19 since June 9 when he was admitted to Platinum Hospital in Kampala with “breathing complications”.

Senfuma’s death is the latest since the virus started spreading to different parts of the country, leaving death in its wake.

Information obtained by Sunday Monitor from various parts of the country indicates that the Catholic Church has been the worst hit, having lost one retired archbishop, two former bishops and up to eight other reverend fathers.

The dead Catholic prelates include Madi and West Nile Bishop Emeritus Remelia Ringtho, who died on April 1 at Kuluva Hospital in Arua.

A few months before Ringtho’s death, the Catholic Church had lost Nebbi Bishop Alphonse Wathokudi, who passed on at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

Masaka Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa followed shortly after Wathokudi’s death.

Stephen Senfuma.

Bishop Kaggwa, who is remembered for having founded the Cow Project in Masaka, died on January 20.

Among the dead Catholic priests are Rev Fr Boniface Muhumuza, who died on June 6. Fr Muhumuza, who passed on at the age of 77, was the Chaplain of both Rwengiri Core Primary Teachers College, and the Elderly Sisters of St Ignatius Loyola, both in Ibanda District.

Fr Muhumuza was interred on June 13 in Nyamitanga Catholic Parish in Mbarara City.

Other priest who have passed on include the Rev Fr Antony Zachary Rweza, a former director of Inter Service at Nsambya and the Rev Fr Christopher Mutsinzi, a former parish priest of Kyamulibwa Parish in Masaka Diocese.

Other priests who have passed on during the same period include Fr George William Mugenyi of the Diocese of Fort Portal, Msgr Etienne Onega of Nebbi Catholic Diocese and Fr Basil Katabi of Kiyindi-Mityana Diocese.

Sheikh Ayoub Nyende.

The Muslim Community

Coming second on the list of religious groupings that have lost the highest number of clerics is the Muslim Community, which has lost at least six leaders.

The deceased Muslim clerics include Sheikh Muzafar Mutazingwa and Sheikh Muhammad Lubowa both based at Kibuli Mosque in Kampala.

The Muslim community also lost Sheikh Ayoub Nyende, who was based at Nakasero Mosque.

Sheikh Nyende, who died at the age of 47, was until his death the secretary-general of Jamiyatt Da’awa Asarafiyya, an association under the Muslim Tabliq community.

Other Muslim clerics who have succumbed to Covid-19 include Sheikh Jamil Mbuga Kabangala, who was once the Imam of the Main Mosque in Masaka, and Sheikhs Hussein Mutambala and Sheikh Abdul-Qadir Balonde, who were both attached to the Kibuli Mosque in Kampala.

North Kigezi Bishop Benon Magezi .

Anglican Church

The Anglican Church has also lost at least three prelates, including a sitting and a number of retired bishops.

North Kigezi Bishop Benon Magezi lost the battle to Covid-19 on June 15 after a week of admission to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Prior to the death of Bishop Magezi, who was the fifth Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, the Anglican Church had also lost Kinkizi Bishop Emeritus John Wilson Ntegyereize, who passed on at 75 years. Bishop Ntegyereize, who was the first bishop of Kinkizi Diocese, died on May 6, at Bwindi Community Hospital in Kanungu District.

The diocesan secretary of Kigezi Diocese, Canon Erasmus Turyatunga, says Covid-19 also robbed the diocese of the life of retired Rev Can Andrew Rukashazya, who breathed his last at Kabale Hospital on June 16 at the age of 79.

Bishop Remelia Ringtho

Pentecostal community

The Pentecostal community has also not been spared.

On June 16, it lost Pr Robinnah Lokwang of the Pentecostal Church in Tororo.

Lokwang had been admitted to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The death of Bishop Robbinah is a big blow to Tororo Pentecostal Church. Her death also reminds them that this is not our home,” Pastor Augustine Severino Oteba, a lead pastor at the church, said.

He described Lokwang as a developmental person.

A day after Lokwang’s death, the virus claimed the life of Pr Tom Kula, who was the husband of Pr Imelda Namutebi. Pr Kula was one of the lead pastors at Liberty Worship Centre in Kampala.

The virus had prior to that claimed the life of the Rev James Mwoho, who was attached to the Methodist Church.



Compiled by Joseph Omollo, Felix Ainebyoona, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Felix Warom Okello, Robert Muhereza

