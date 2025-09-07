Climate change: Children, activists call for increased budget allocation

Children and environmentalists have urged the government to increase environmental funding in the national budget to combat the devastating impacts of climate change, which disproportionately affect children.

Speaking at the UNICEF National Children Climate Dialogue on September 5 in Mbuya, Ms Brenda Nabukenya, member of the parliamentary forum on climate change, emphasised the need for increased government funding to mitigate the impact of climate-related disasters.

"There is a need to mitigate the effects of climate change through budgeting; climate change budget allocations are still low despite our constant calls for increments," Nabukenya said. "It is unfortunate that most of the environmental issues are always found in the unfunded priorities."

Nabukenya called for amendments to the National Climate Change Act, 2021, to include children's input in safeguarding the environment, noting that climate change takes away their rights to education, food, life, and nutrition.

Ms Irene Kagoya, Associate Director of Advocacy at World Vision, asked the government to support policies and laws that favor environmental sustainability, such as farmer-regenerated trees, climate-smart agriculture initiatives, and total enforcement of plastic usage.

"When communities are affected, it is the girl child who will suffer most," Kagoya said. "The government should sponsor programs that promote sustainable use of the environment, like Echo stoves, to save trees so we and our children are not affected."

Kagoya announced that two Ugandan environmentalists' children will represent the country at the African Union Children Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to raise their voices on the need for effective environmental protection.

In response, Ms Anastasia Namuli, an official from the Ministry of Water and Environment, pledged that the government would champion child-responsive climate budgeting and strengthen education systems by investing in climate-resilient schools, school feeding programs, and emergency education funds.

"To protect children is to protect Uganda's future; their creativity and advocacy remind us that climate action is about protecting lives and securing the future," Namuli stressed.

The Ministry of Education and Sports says will integrate climate change education into the national curriculum to build climate literacy among learners from an early age.

Globally, according to the Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI) report 2021, approximately 1 billion children live in extremely high-risk countries of vulnerability, and almost every child on earth is exposed to at least one major climate and environmental hazard.

Prioritising climate budgeting is a significant step towards safeguarding the environment and securing the future of children who are vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change.



