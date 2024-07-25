Climate change forces Kiruhura residents to shift from pastoralism to crop production

Kiruhura District, once predominantly a pastoral area, is now diversifying to crop production due to the effects of climate change.

The farmers and leaders during the groundbreaking for the construction of Dreams Farm Training center at Nyakasharara, Nyabushozi in Kiruhura District on Wednesday, said depending on cattle keeping alone has not only affected their economic growth but also threatened food security.

The center will be responsible for passing on skills to support this diversification and mindset change.

Mr Martin Tumuhikye, the Community Development Officer for Nyakashara Sub County said that 80 per cent of residents of Kiruhura depend on cattle rearing and much on products from the cow which is milk and meat.

“Because of climatic change effects we have to come up with innovations to help our people diversify production. The good thing is the district already has manure from cow dung and the good thing is that farmers are embracing this move,” he said.

Mr Jackson Kanunu, a farmer and director of Dreams Farm Kyakabunga Group, highlighted the challenges of mindset change and lack of skills in embracing diversification.

“We are hit hard by dry spells especially from May to September and we lose a lot of cows. Because of this, we started the programme of diversification in 2020 but we have been facing a challenge of mindset change,” he said, expressing optimism that the centre will pass on skills necessary for diversification.

Mr Wilson Kajwengye, the Nyabushozi County MP, pledged to rally farmers to invest in other areas of production, citing the need for practical skills to transform farming into a business.

“Our lands are still virgin, we have manure but our people face challenges because of depending entirely on one mode of production. I have already started a campaign on growing coffee and other crops too,” he said.

He commended Dream Farm for this project saying it will support farmers to get practical skill to do farming as a business.

The over Shs 200 million training facility, constructed by Dream Farm Kyakabunga Group with support from Miva and Lilian Foundation, aims to provide farmers with practical skills to diversify their production.