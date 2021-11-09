Climate change key as Africa energy week starts

The African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE and the City of Cape Town is scheduled to be held at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from November 9-12.

AEW 2021 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. The event unites global and African stakeholders for four days of networking, engagement, deal-making, and discussions on Africa’s energy future.It also unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

The event is set to be transformative for both the African energy sector and the regional economy, enhancing tourism, driving job creation, and initiating a much-needed economic recovery.

The event comprises a series of panel discussions, debates, presentations, and industry forums that not only cover multiple sectors across the African energy sector but every level of the value chain.

“The African Energy Week is a movement focused on energy and not solely on oil and gas. Oil and gas is a key component of our current African energy industry,” the executive chairman of AEC, Mr. NJ Ayuk told Daily Monitor.

The executive chairman of African Chamber of Energy, Mr NJ Ayuk.

TheState of African Energy 2022 report released by AEC shows only 56 per cent of Africa’s population has access to electricity today, and in many places that power is still inadequate and unreliable at best.

As to the critical issues to be discussed,Ayuk, said: “With an emphasis on local content, technical and regulatory affairs, exploration and production, AEW 2021 will drive a strong narrative for the current African energy industry.”

AEW 2021 has placed Africa’s position in the global energy transition debate a priority, providing a platform for collaborative discussions to be held on the continent’s progress to advance renewable energy investment and development.

Productive policy

Comprising 35 climate change combatting goals, including a carbon reduction target of 37 per cent by the year 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050, Cape Town has become a leader in green developments.

Notably, through a climate change strategy, in which the city aims “to become one that is climate resilient, resource efficient and lower carbon, in order to enable sustainable and inclusive economic and social development, and environmental sustainability,” significant progress is being made to reduce emissions and drive renewable developments.

The policy comprises four overarching actions driving the city’s clean energy revolution. Namely, governance, planning, infrastructure, and behaviour. By ensuring the city and its stakeholders take a collaborative approach to mitigating climate change, the City of Cape Town is leading the way in South Africa’s climate strategy.

“The City of Cape Town is a notable example of how productive policy and an integrated, multi-stakeholder approach can help drive Africa’s energy transition. The city is taking significant steps to reduce carbon emissions, enhancing renewable developments, and addressing energy poverty,” the Operations and Events Director for AEW 2021, Katie Briant, said in statement.

Covid-19 impact

The energy sector has resulted to a year of unprecedented challenges, and the trials and tribulations have made the Chamber’s work more important now than ever.