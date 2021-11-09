Climate change key as Africa energy week starts

The event will be held in CapeTown, South Africa. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • The African Energy Week is a movement focused on energy and not solely on oil and gas.


The African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE and the City of Cape Town is scheduled to be held at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from November 9-12.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.