Climate change piles misery on Rwenzori, Tooro women

For more than 10 years, residents of Rwenzori and Tooro sub-regions have struggled with the harsh impacts of climate change. Unpredictable rainfall, flash floods, and prolonged droughts have ravaged these areas, with disasters such as floods, mudslides, and landslides killing people, displacing thousands, and destroying livelihoods. Rwenzori Sub-region comprises Kasese, Ntoroko, and Bundibugyo districts.

Tooro Sub-region is composed of Kabarole, Kyenjojo, Kamwenge, Kyegegwa, and Kitagwenda districts.

While the entire population suffers, the impacts of climate change are not felt equally. Women, already burdened by systemic gender inequalities, face heightened risks and carry a disproportionate responsibility in adapting and responding to these challenges.

From flooded villages to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, women continue to fight for survival under conditions that have stripped them of their homes, incomes, and access to essential services like healthcare.

A woman rescues some household items at Masibwe Trading Centre in Bunyangabu District in March 2025. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Displaced and still providing

In the hardest-hit areas, such as Nyamwamba in Kasese, Katebwa in Bunyangabu, Kanara in Ntoroko, and much of Bundibugyo, floods have destroyed entire villages. According to the Ntoroko District Disaster Management Committee, as of September 3, 2024, an estimated 30,224 people from 6,980 households have been affected by flooding since 2019.

Of these, 24,858 have been displaced. Villages such as Kamuga, Rwangara A and B, Kanara South, Kataga A and B, Katolingo, Mulago, Kajwega, and Wasa remain submerged under the waters of Lake Albert and River Semuliki that burst their banks following heavy rains.

“The seasons used to be our calendar. Now the sky shifts unexpectedly,” says Ms Grace Amutuhaire, a smallholder farmer in Karugutu Town Council, Ntoroko District. You plant food crops in hope, and one heavy rain can wash it all away, or the sun scorches it before it grows.”

Ms Amutuhaire says: “When the river gets high, I run first for my children, then for the cooking pots. Houses can be rebuilt, but hungry children can’t wait. We are mothers, farmers, and protectors, we don’t stop when disasters arrive.” She adds: “Rain used to come in March and September. Now it sneaks in like a thief. One month, it floods. The next, there’s nothing.”

A woman paddles a canoe in Katanga A Village, Kanara Sub-county, Ntoroko District on July 24, 2024. The village has been submerged by floods since 2019. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Adaptation amid uncertainty

In response to changing weather patterns, women farmers in Karangura Sub-county, Kabarole District, and Katebwa in Bunyangabu District, have adopted new agricultural techniques such as mound planting, mulching, composting, and planting napier grass to stabilise soil and reduce erosion.

“Climate change is here to stay, we must learn to live with it,” says a female farmer who declined to be named. “I teach the soil how to survive. Some seasons I harvest well; others, I lose everything.”

In Kanara, Ntoroko District, Ms Annet Kesiime, a mother of four, has lived on water in a temporary structure since floods submerged her home five years ago.

“Suffering is universal, but for women, it’s worse,” she says. “I take a boat and hide in the water when I need to bathe. There’s no toilet. We can’t farm, so I fish to feed my children.”

Each school day, she ferries her children to Rwangara Primary School using a canoe, risking crocodile attacks or drowning. “When the wind shakes my house, I fix it. No one else can help, everyone is suffering,” she says.