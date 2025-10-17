Clinical officer held over defilement of five-year-old girl in Jinja

Police in Jinja City have arrested a 40-year-old clinical officer attached to Mpumudde Health Centre IV for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl.

According to police, the suspect allegedly lured the victim with yogurt and biscuits on the afternoon of October 16 in Jinja Northern Division, Jinja City.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi confirmed the incident on Friday during a press conference.

Mr Mubi said the suspect first approached the victim’s mother, who operates a canteen at the health facility, asking about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The girl’s mother then sent her to a nearby shop at the suspect’s request to buy yogurt and biscuits. After purchasing the items, the child took them to the suspect’s room located within the health facility premises, where the alleged incident is said to have occurred.

Mr Mubi said that after the incident, the top management of the health facility immediately notified Mpumudde Police Station, which promptly responded and arrested the suspect, who had attempted to flee.

“The medical and all other mandatory procedures are being conducted, and prosecution-guided investigations are ongoing to ensure the suspect is produced before court to answer a charge of aggravated defilement,” Mr Mubi said.

He added that police have appealed to the Allied Health Professionals Council (AHPC) to revoke the suspect’s practicing certificate upon conviction.

Mr Mubi further urged parents and caretakers to be vigilant about individuals who appear overly fond of their children, regardless of gender.

“Parents should always be cautious about the nature of relationships their children form and the motives behind them,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kamuli District, the police are investigating another case of aggravated defilement and child trafficking that occurred in Bulunga Village, Butansi Parish, Butansi Sub-county.

Mr Faizal Buulo, the NRM flag bearer for Butansi Sub-county, told reporters at Kamuli Police Station that at around 2pm on Thursday, October 16, he heard distress sounds from the suspect’s house and, upon checking, allegedly found the suspect abusing the child.

He said he immediately reported the matter to local authorities, who referred it to Butansi Police Station. Police later alerted Kamuli Police Station for further action and file opening.

Mr Samson Lubega, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and identified the suspect as a 21-year-old casual sugarcane cutter and resident of Bulunga Village who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl.

Mr Lubega said police have already opened a case file and recorded statements from key witnesses.

“We have conducted a medical examination of the victim and recovered relevant exhibits. Forensic samples, including vaginal swabs and the suspect’s clothing, have been collected for submission to the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory,” Mr Lubega said.

He condemned acts of sexual violence, noting that a thorough investigation is underway and the suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

“We continue to urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and report any form of child abuse or suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station, community liaison office, or local authorities,” Mr Lubega added.

