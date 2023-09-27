CMI, former rebel leaders disagree over numbers

The leaders of the former Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) II with other returnees from South Sudan have disagreed with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CIM) over the number of ex-combatants who are seeking amnesty.

While the ex-combatants say they have more than 600 members who want amnesty, the army says only 186 have been documented and verified.

A list provided by the former fighters, a copy this publication has obtained, indicates that 423 former fighters came home between 2015 and 2022 while another lot of more than 400 fighters are still scattered in South Sudan and DR Congo awaiting further instruction from their leadership.

However, CMI denied the claim and said they only received 186 ex-combatants in the three-month period given to the group, out of which 121 are being absorbed into UPDF, while 60 were given startup capital and sent back home.

They said five, including Brig Gen Ayiga Rajabu Ayile, the UNRF II, are still being kept under the protection of CMI, pending clearance of their issues.

Maj Gen James Birungi, the CMI chief, said the rebels wanted to boost their numbers for a stronger bargaining position and financial incentives.

He said when the former fighters returned home, they had a big number, but the army gave them time to assemble at the PRAFOD Training Institute, but they only received 186 returnees.

“These elements began sneaking back home through porous borders, in an uncoordinated and haphazard manner. These returning elements were partly responsible for the upsurge of violent crime in the West Nile Sub-region between 2018 and 2022, in the form of armed robberies and arms proliferation across the border,” he said.

CMI also indicated that the group led by self-styled Brig Ayiga started coming to Uganda by themselves and the only thing CMI did was to open up a reception centre in Yumbe District where they told Brig Ayiga to call all his people.

“By March 2023, a total of 186 documented and verified Ugandan ex-combatants in SPLA-IO ranks had reported to the reception centre at PRAFORD Technical School in Yumbe Town Council, with 33 assorted firearms collected from the group. From the group, 121 were screened and taken for Basic Military Training in Migyera-Nakasongola, where upon completion of the course they will be integrated into UPDF,” he said.

Gen Birungi further said 60 ex-combatants were given start-up capital, including boda bodas while the group’s leader, Gen Ayiga, and four others are still being processed.

“It should be noted that there were attempts by Ayiga’s group to mobilise locals in West Nile to shore up their numbers, as a bargaining chip for better resettlement packages. These include about 120 civilians who had been locally-mobilised, but snubbed the documentation and verification exercise, for fear of being arrested,” he said.

Defence

Mr Daniel Andruga Bata, a member of the peace coordination team, disputed the claims and challenged Gen Birungi to a trip to both South Sudan and DR Congo for a fact finding mission.

“I don’t want to argue with him. Let him fuel a car today or tomorrow and provide all the necessary facilitations and we travel with him to both South Sudan and DR Congo to count the numbers and find out if they were previously granted amnesty,” Mr Andruga said.