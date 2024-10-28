Coffee Bill boils hot as Among denies stirring tribal talk

A statement by Parliament Speaker Anita Among during the passing of the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024 last Thursday has sparked outrage among sections of the public who have accused her of tribalising the coffee debate.

Ms Among found herself in the crosshairs when her unmuted microphone captured her giving instructions that allegedly included an unsavory reference to the Baganda.

The Baganda are the largest tribe in Uganda with the largest stake in coffee farming and are strongly opposed to the Bill.

A few minutes before voting on the Bill that had sharply divided Parliament over the two days it was debated, Ms Among in a video was seen and heard issuing instructions to the Clerk to ensure the Bill secures the required numbers to defeat those opposed to it.

But once she was assured of the numbers (80 against and 130), she orders: “Then better make sure that those...” her voice trails off.

Buganda reacts

However, the muffled words sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some Buganda Kingdom officials and MPs from the region, saying the Speaker had singled out Buganda and have since asked her to apologise for the statement.

MPs from Buganda led by their caucus chairperson, who also represents Butambala County, Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, said Ms Among’s words are unfortunate.

“For the Speaker of Parliament to stand in that respectable seat and trade tribalism while instructing employees of Parliament to ensure that they rally other members against one tribe… If the Speaker was in another country with a sense of honour, she would have resigned by now,” Mr Kivumbi said.

Coffee is seen at a value addition centre in Kyotera District on May 23, 2024. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMRIZI

Mr Michael Bayiga Lulume, the Buikwe South MP, wondered why the Speaker would allegedly choose to attack Buganda yet the Bill affects all Ugandans who are coffee growers.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, told NTV Uganda on Friday that Ms Among’s alleged words were uncalled for.

“She said that we don’t want these Baganda to get enough numbers. That's bad and we condemn it. Why is the Speaker making the Bill a Buganda thing, stoking tribal sentiments, that’s bad,” he said.

A section of councillors representing different Divisions in Kampala Capital City Authority were also arrested at Parliament last Friday when they marched with a petition condemning the Speaker’s alleged remarks.

Buganda Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga said the Bill, which seeks to reintegrate the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into its mother ministry, was targeting Buganda, which contributes about 50 percent of Uganda’s coffee exports.

“The Kingdom of Buganda has severally advised against scrapping UCDA since it superintends coffee production upon which nearly two million Ugandan households depend. Apparently scrapping UCDA is a punishment against Buganda that contribute nearly 50 percent of coffee exports, since Speaker Anita Among (and those who support scrapping UCDA) see the amendment Bill as a victory against Buganda!,” he said in a statement posted on his official X platform, formerly twitter, handle.

Charles Peter Mayiga, the Buganda Kingdom premier, sips a cup of coffee during the International Coffee Day celebrations on October 5, 2022. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Mayiga says: “Emwanyi Terimba [coffee is a sure deal] initiative will go on unabated…I urge Buganda (and other Ugandans) to continue growing coffee: your livelihood is more important than the motives of present-day politicians.”

Parliament responds

However, Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore in an October 25 press statement, dismissed the hullabaloo. He asserted that Ms Among was not only misquoted but that some selfish people who wanted to ruin her cordial relationship with Buganda had twisted and completed her incomplete statement to suit their own biases.

“A section of Hon Members of Parliament had alleged that the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is ‘poison served by the government to the people of Buganda’. The Speaker urged Hon Members not to attach tribal sentiments to the Nationaal Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and cited other areas like Bugisu where coffee is the main cash crop, therefore, the Bill should not be seen as targeting a specific region,” he said.

“The Speaker enjoys an intentional and respectful relationship with the people and the leadership of Buganda, which is why an hour before the sitting, she met and consulted with the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus on the Bill. She urges Hon Members to debate and mobilise for or against the Bill without tribal lenses," Mr Obore added.

The controversial Coffee Bill

A total of 159 legislators on Thursdays voted in favour of the Act, which once signed into law by the President, would mainstream the UCDA into its mother Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif).

Coffee farmers are seen at a value addition centre in Kyotera District on May 23, 2024. Farmers argue that unlike other government agencies that have been rationalised, UCDA has managed to hit all its targets. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMRIZI

The National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is among several other Bills for rationalisation of agencies and reducing public expenditure.

UCDA was established in 1991 under the Uganda Coffee Development Authority Act, which was repealed and replaced by the National Coffee Act, No. 17 of 2021.

UCDA regulates activities within the coffee value chain, promotes coffee quality, supports research and development, and optimises earnings for stakeholders in the sector.

The Bill was read for the first time on September 24, and subsequently referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries for scrutiny in accordance with Rule 129 (1) of the Rules of Procedure.

But last Thursday, the state minister for Agriculture, Mr Bright Rwamirama, moved a motion for the Bill, which was considered by Ms Among.

Mr Rwamirama justified his motion saying mainstreaming UCDA would address wasteful administration and expenditure, ensuring efficient and effective service delivery.

“The objective of the Bill is to restructure UCDA and reorganise it as a department of the government within the Ministry of Agriculture, aimed at eliminating bloated structures and functional ambiguities in government agencies,” he said.

The legislators, especially from the Opposition, put up a spirited fight against passing the Bill, which they said would affect the local farmers.

Kakuto County MP Geoffrey Lutaaya accused Parliament, especially members from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, of working for one person.

“Members, why are you serving one person? You know what coffee means to the local farmers who are working independently to uplift themselves from poverty. This is bad; stop serving one person,” he said.

Mr Kivumbi said: “The Ministry of Agriculture doesn't have the capability and capacity to take on the roles and functions of UCDA. That is known.”

Relatedly, Mr Ssenyonyi said: “The ministry should keep what it is doing, UCDA should be empowered to continue doing what it has been doing. Like any other entity, UCDA has some challenges....., but the challenges at the ministry are more enormous."

But the report from the agriculture committee, which was earlier read by its chairperson, also the Lira District Woman MP, Ms Linda Auma, concurred with the government plan.

Mr Abed Bwanika (Kimaanya-Kabonera Division) presented a minority report opposing the abolition of UCDA.

He argued for a five-year transitional period to allow the agriculture ministry to establish systems and structures necessary for Uganda to retain its coffee export accreditation, currently held by UCDA.

“We don’t want to replicate the failures of our neighbours in Kenya and Ethiopia, who faced severe consequences after rationalising their boards,” he cautioned.

MP Agnes Kirabo (Youth Central), insisted that UCDA should remain independent due to its significant revenue contributions.

Similarly, Mbale District Woman MP Miriam Mukhaye added that UCDA has fostered an enabling environment for farmers in her district by providing training and support for improved coffee production.

Other MPs, who included Gorreth Namugga (Mawogola County South), criticised the Agriculture ministry for failing to manage several projects effectively.

Ms Among later asked members to vote by show of hands, which they rejected and chose a head count vote outside the Chambers.

Several seats in the Parliament chambers seen empty after legislators exited to be subjected to headcount. The Speaker Anita Among, in accordance with Rule 101 of Rules of Procedure subjected the report of the committee on the National Coffee Bill to a headcount vote after several MPs stood in disapproval of the outcome of the voice voting. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

The MPs, who spoke to this publication, said they chose the head count because the Speaker has on several occasions allegedly announced incorrect outcomes, including during the voting on the Excise Duty Amendment Act 2023, when majority members chorused ‘nay’ to increasing the tax on a litre of petrol and diesel by Shs100, but the Speaker announced that the majority had chorused ‘aye’.

But upon facing strong opposition last Thursday, Ms Among then invoked Rule 101 of the Rules of Procedure to allow legislators to do a head count voting outside the chambers.

The outcome was 159 MPs voted in favor while 77 voted against the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Speaker Anita Among during plenary session last Thursday.