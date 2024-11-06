Coffee Bill passed into law amid chaos in Parliament

Parliament on Wednesday passed into law the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with all amendments, approving the rationalization of Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), whose functions will now be taken over by the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

The Bill was passed after chaos marred plenary session which started at 10am amid tight security in and outside the House premises.

The Speaker, Anita Among announced that at the time the decision to pass the Bill was taken, at least 305 MPs attended the plenary sitting physically.

Ms Among had earlier suspended 12 members she accused of misconduct following the scuffle as tempers flared ahead of the reading of the Bill.

Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he was beaten by Kilak North MP Anthony Akol in a fight over a seat.

Mr Zaake and Akol are among the MPs who were suspended from attending three consecutive plenary sittings.

The others are; Wakayima Musoke (Nansana Municipality), Aloysius Mukasa (Rubaga South), Charles Tebandeke (Bbaale County), Isaiah Ssasaga (Budadiri East), Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City), Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East), Frank Kabuye (Kassanda South), Ronald Evan Kanyike (Bukoto East), Susan Mugabi (Buvuma Women Representative) and Shamim Malende (Kampala Women Representative).



WATCH: Non-uniformed individuals believed to be security operatives filmed ejecting Members of Parliament from the Chambers of Parliament after lights were switched off during the plenary session on November 6, 2024. The members were part of the 12 suspended by Speaker, Anita… pic.twitter.com/76AeSloQiK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 6, 2024

After reading the list of suspended MPs, Ms Among adjourned plenary for 15 minutes before lights were switched off and non-uniformed individuals believed to be security operatives stormed the chambers to eject the suspended MPs.

Journalists were also forced out of the chambers.

When plenary resumed later in the afternoon to debate the Bill which was eventually passed, Ms Among dismissed calls to recuse herself from the proceedings on allegations of conflict of interest.

Ms Among also vowed not to apologize to the Buganda, until documentary evidence is tabled before Parliament proving that she made tribal remarks targeting Baganda, during the heated debate on the Bill recently.