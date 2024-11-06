Coffee Bill passed into law amid chaos in Parliament
- When plenary resumed later in the afternoon to debate the Bill which was eventually passed, Ms Among dismissed calls to recuse herself from the proceedings on allegations of conflict of interest.
Parliament on Wednesday passed into law the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with all amendments, approving the rationalization of Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), whose functions will now be taken over by the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).
The Bill was passed after chaos marred plenary session which started at 10am amid tight security in and outside the House premises.
The Speaker, Anita Among announced that at the time the decision to pass the Bill was taken, at least 305 MPs attended the plenary sitting physically.
Ms Among had earlier suspended 12 members she accused of misconduct following the scuffle as tempers flared ahead of the reading of the Bill.
Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he was beaten by Kilak North MP Anthony Akol in a fight over a seat.
Mr Zaake and Akol are among the MPs who were suspended from attending three consecutive plenary sittings.
The others are; Wakayima Musoke (Nansana Municipality), Aloysius Mukasa (Rubaga South), Charles Tebandeke (Bbaale County), Isaiah Ssasaga (Budadiri East), Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City), Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East), Frank Kabuye (Kassanda South), Ronald Evan Kanyike (Bukoto East), Susan Mugabi (Buvuma Women Representative) and Shamim Malende (Kampala Women Representative).
After reading the list of suspended MPs, Ms Among adjourned plenary for 15 minutes before lights were switched off and non-uniformed individuals believed to be security operatives stormed the chambers to eject the suspended MPs.
When plenary resumed later in the afternoon to debate the Bill which was eventually passed, Ms Among dismissed calls to recuse herself from the proceedings on allegations of conflict of interest.
Ms Among also vowed not to apologize to the Buganda, until documentary evidence is tabled before Parliament proving that she made tribal remarks targeting Baganda, during the heated debate on the Bill recently.
“We must note that Rule 94 on conflict of interest refers to a Member and not the Speaker or the Presiding Officer. By whatever name called, a Member is defined under Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure, as a Member of Parliament. A Speaker, on the other hand is independently defined as the Speaker of Parliament and includes the Deputy Speaker. It is imperative to note that by command of Rule 77, the Speaker shall not be part of the debate, but may give guidance to the House, on the matter before the House. In the circumstance therefore, the cited Rule is therefore inapplicable. I am not conflicted in any way. He (Ssenyonyi) cited a wrong Rule, I don’t vote and I don’t debate," Ms Among said in response to earlier concerns raised by the Leader of Opposition, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi who asked her to recuse herself from the consideration of the controversial Bill, due to the conflict of interest.