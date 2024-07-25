Coffee dealer kidnapped, murdered in Kalungu

Police in Kalungu District are investigating circumstances under which a prominent coffee dealer was kidnapped by unknown assailants and his body was later dumped in a bush located about two kilometres away from his home.

The deceased identified as Moses Kimbowa, 50, was a resident of Kyaggunda Village, in Bukulula Sub County.

The incident, according to relatives and friends happened at around 1am on Wednesday morning.

Mr Charles Sserwanja, a friend to the deceased said that he got news of Kimbowa’s kidnap on Wednesday morning and a search to establish his whereabouts kicked off.

“We called his phone numbers but the calls went unanswered, we later received a call that his body was found at Kasebuti village by a man who was grazing cattle,” he said.

Mr Umar Kayizzi, another friend to the deceased, said Kimbowa’s body was found tied with a rope, his mouth sealed with a sole-tape and covered with a piece of cloth commonly known as a “leesu”.

Mr Paddy Kiganda, one of the deceased’s sons narrated how their home was invaded: “It was around 1am while we were asleep, we started hearing some noise, but we later realised that we had been invaded, they demanded money which dad had received after selling his coffee beans.”

“Dad told them that he did not have cash despite selling his coffee, they searched the whole house and got a total of Shs13m.”

Mr Kiganda however wondered how the attackers who were donning military camouflage gained access into the house since the doors were not tempered with.

“After getting the money, they ordered him to follow them to the vehicle and drove off,” he adds.

According to Mr Kiganda, the killers tied him on a rope together with his mother Sarah Nakajubi until they were rescued by neighbours in the morning.

Kalungu District Police Commander, Ms Grace Nyangoma, confirmed the incident and assured that the hunt for the killers is underway.

“Our team of detectives has gathered numerous clues to aid their investigations, believe me, we are going to apprehend those killers,” she said.