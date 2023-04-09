Cohabiting couples told to bank on written pacts

Cohabiting couples must always draft agreements stating their understanding and expectations about exchanges of economic values in their relations to avoid unnecessary litigation in case of break ups, a High Court judge has directed.

High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana observed that if a couple has agreed on how to govern the property aspects of their relationship and how to dispose of the property when the relationship ends, the law ought to help carry out that agreement.

“…. Unmarried couples are advised to draft agreements expressing their understanding of or expectations about exchanges of economic value in their relationships,” Justice Ssekaana held.

The judge made the remarks after dismissing a case in which Mr Frediman Bigala had sued his ex-fiancée Ms Lornah Namuwenge for recovery of Shs45m that was allegedly saved for a future business.

Mr Bigala had stated that he got into a relationship with Ms Namuwenge in 2014 with the intention of getting married. The couple had one child in 2017.

The plaintiff contended that both parties orally agreed to begin saving through Ms Namuwenge’s account for business purposes. They also verbally agreed to only withdraw the money when it reached the Shs100m mark.

When the figure had reached the Shs43m mark, Mr Bigala “discovered that the defendant was having a canal affair with another man and in the process of getting married to him.”

Mr Bigala further revealed that Ms Namuwenge “was in the process or had withdrawn part of the said money for her personal use in total violation of their agreement.”

Ms Namuwenge denied all allegations, arguing that the money deposited on bank account was never meant for any kind of business as alleged by Mr Bigala.

She further explained that her job at Finance Trust Bank enabled her to finance Mr Bigala’s fast-food takeaway business since he did not have a job at the time. She said Mr Bigala was supposed to deposit money on her account as profits from the business while also taking care of the child.

“In March 2016, I lost my job while Mr Bigala was not meeting his obligations of looking after me and our child,” she said, adding, “I opted to use part of the savings from my account to look after myself and the child by paying rent, medical, basic needs, among others.”

While delivering his ruling, Justice Ssekaana held that Mr Bigala failed to prove that the money was deposited on Ms Namuwenge’s account with the purpose of accumulating it to start a business in the future.

“The plaintiff … cannot claim that the defendant unjustly enriched herself when she withdrew and used the money for herself and their child’s upkeep,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

He added: “This court should not lend a hand to the plaintiff who is trying to take revenge because of a failed relationship to recover money given during a relationship without clear consideration.”

The judge further explained that cohabiting couples have no right to recovery of money made or contributed in such a relationship unless it is jointly owned by registration or joint bank account or such other ownership which infers clear joint ownership.

The judge noted that the alleged agreement arose out of the plaintiff’s thinking that there was a breach of a promise to marry. Agreements to marry are, however, wholly dissimilar from ordinary contracts.

“I have to note that from the pleadings, evidence and the submissions of the plaintiff, this suit seems to have been premised on the disappointment and heartbreak caused by the defendant when she ended their relationship and married someone else and not a legal breach of trust,” the judge ruled.

