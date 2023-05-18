Cohabiting couples weigh in on marriage reforms

Ugandans in cohabitation relationships have expressed mixed reactions about the proposed marriage reforms, among which is automatically legalising as married those who have lived together for at least six months.

In our mini-survey in Kampala City yesterday, many people in cohabitation relationships said the time limit of six months is too short. They said a duration of between three and six years should be considered because they need more time to study their partners.

Some men and women who were in support of the reforms said any couple with a biological child should be declared legally married while others said people shouldn’t be forced into marriage and that the proposal is meant to protect women in the event of separation.

The time limit on cohabitation is among a raft of proposals in a Private Member’s Bill titled “The Marriage Bill, 2022”, which Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Opendi is yet to table.

Mr Hatin Waiduba, a taxi operator at Old Taxi Park, said he has lived for almost a year with his woman as he studies her.

“At six months, couples are still studying each other. That is why most people legalise their marriages after many years of staying together, even after giving birth to children,” Mr Waiduba said.

He proposes that the minimum years allowed before legalising marriage should be three years if Parliament is going to pass the Bill. The taxi operator also added that marriage is agreement between two people.

In defence of her proposal on Tuesday, Ms Opendi argued that it is unacceptable and disrespectful for a man to live with someone’s daughter without fulfilling customary obligations.

Mr Wilson Kabogoza, who has lived with his wife for 25 years, said the proposed law will do more harm than good.

Mr Kabogoza said the proposed six months are very few and should be extended to at least six years.

“Although I haven’t legalised my marriage, I don’t think I will ever separate from my wife,” he said, adding: “We have four children and we have spent most of our lives together.”

He proposed that Parliament should instead make a marriage legal after the two people have consented.

Ms Sarah Nakazi, a mobile money agent, said the time should be extended to at least one year. “A woman will work hard given the fact that she is secure even if a man marries another woman,’’ she said.

Ms Elizabeth Kemigisha, an advocacy manager at FIDA, said Parliament should form a statute to guide cohabiting couples.



“It is dangerous for us to solely base on the period the people have stayed together to assume a marriage because the Constitution is clear, a marriage is supposed to be between two consenting adults,” she said, adding: “Parliament should develop a statute law for the protection of rights and interests, especially for property for cohabiting couples, not forcing people into marriage.”