Cold moments as Sheema receive deceased Nile High School proprietor Yesse Mubangizi

Sheema District residents were Wednesday evening wrapped in an eerie silence as the body of one of their strongmen, Yesse Mubangizi, the director of Nile High school Mukono was carried into Emmanuel Church of Uganda Kabwohe Parish days after he died in a road crash at Lwera along Masaka-Kampala highway.

The seemingly nervous Christians could not help but grieve as they received what remained of their generous member and strong supporter of church projects in West Ankole diocese. The usual fanfare that the late Mubangizi used to shade on the cheeks of his people was no more as everyone, including the clergy and church choir sang in sorrowful but hopeful tones as the congregation pondered on the deceased’s achievements, flaws and then final disposal of his body.

One after another, moody residents recollected how Mubangizi stood by them during bad and good times, especially in their close to three decade chase for breakaway from their mother power center, West Ankole diocese and establishment of Ankole Western University, events they said will go down in history of their area.

The solid team joined together by hope showed the determination to send off their son in an option that satisfies their love, religious and cultural beliefs without forgetting to correctly represent the life of their loved one.

All these happened as selected hymns to help mourners process feelings that are difficult to put into words were being sung by Emmanuel COU choir. The music from the hymns imprinted itself on hearts mourners as they coped with Mubangizi's death.

Mubangizi’s life celebrated

A selected number of sorrowful individuals and organizations laid laurel wreaths on Mubangizi’s casket to symbolize bravery, strength and triumph with hopes that their fallen citizen will one day resurrect and get joined with them according to the Christian tradition.

Rev Geoffrey Mwesigwa, the Vicar of Rweibaare Archdeaconry, where Mubangizi hails from described the deceased as a hardworking, committed and development-oriented Christian who sought to see the progress of the church members at all levels.

“I remember his last moments at Church where four of us had met to discuss infrastructural development. You would see that all he wanted was success of our projects. He would not settle for less because he was a man of quality,” Rev Mwesigwa recollected.

Mubangizi’s younger brother, Mr Paul Musinguzi celebrated his brother as both a parent and embodiment of Christian values.

“After the death of our dad in 1993, Mubangizi picked me up and made me stay with him at his home. He provided education to me and other siblings and made sure we attained degree status. He gave us education, and Christian values including integrity and by these, we shall ensure protection of his estates,” said Mr Musinguzi.

The Ankole Western University where Mr Mubangizi was a strong stakeholder and founder represented by the university governing council chairperson, Dr Nathan Karema described Mubangizi as a strong advocate of development of educational institutions in the area.

After the service, Mubangizi’s body was carried to his home in Rushozi ward, Sheema municipality where religious rites and public viewing were conducted amid wailing and deep bereavement. Mubangizi’s body will be laid to final rest today, Thursday at his ancestral home.

Mr Mubangizi Kamanyire, was confirmed dead following Masaka-Kampala road crash which left three other travelers seriously hurt last Sunday morning when the driver of the vehicle, a Prado in which Mubangizi and three others were travelling, attempted to dodge a boda boda rider who was crossing from one side of the road to the other without indicating according to police.



