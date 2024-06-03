Collection of ‘holy’ water at Namugongo suspended  

With barely an hour left to the long-awaited Uganda Martyrs Day fete, the organisers of the celebrations at the Anglican Church have temporarily suspended the collection of 'holy' water to avoid disruptions during the morning church service.

According to the statement issued Sunday evening by the mid-West cluster which was tasked with the responsibility of organizing this year's celebrations, the ‘holy’ well will be opened to the public later in the afternoon.

"Collection of 'holy' water from the Namugongo Anglican site will be closed starting at 7 am to 2 pm to avoid disruptions during the church service. Fetching of that water can resume at 2 pm," the statement dated June 2, 2024, read in parts.

According to the organisers, the procession of the Archbishops, Bishops, and Band begins this morning at 8:30 am, followed by the Martyrs Day service at 9 am.

Pilgrims from both the Catholic Martyrs shrine and the Anglican Martyrs site always jostle to collect 'holy’ water from a stream located next to the Anglican amphitheater because the miraculous water in question is believed to heal different illnesses and brings blessings.

The faithful claim that since the blood-stained spears and machetes that the executioners used to stab and slaughter the men of God (martyrs) were washed in the well, the water possesses more healing powers and is a source of miracles.

Records also indicate that the majority of the Uganda Martyrs were killed in an area where the Anglican Shrine stands today.