Collins Tanga takes early lead in NRM youth polls

Mr Collins Tanga, the son of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi, took an early lead yesterday in the repeat of the party’s youth league elections, with provisional results showing him far ahead of his rivals. By press time, the early tallies indicated he was on course for a landslide victory. The final result, however, awaits confirmation by the NRM Electoral Commission.

Mr Tanga’s closest challenger, Ms Brenda Kiconco, trailed in second place in all regions, while other contestants struggled to secure even five votes each.

In Greater Masaka, Mr Tanga scored 98 votes to Kiconco’s 47; in Bugisu, he received 144 votes against her 75; in Busoga, he widened the gap with 172 votes to her 69; in Karamoja, he secured 103 votes compared to her 64; in Lango, he led with 159 votes to her 26. In Greater Mukono, he polled 54 votes while she had 37; and in Bunyoro, he maintained a strong lead with 128 votes to her 51.

Announcing the provisional tallies at the national centre, NRM Electoral Commission Vice Chairperson Fred Jachan Omach said results from regions and sub-regions would continue to be released as they arrive, and that final declarations would only follow verification of all votes. The elections have drawn attention because of the participation of children of senior NRM leaders, and party delegates and local NRC chairpersons are closely monitoring the process. Last month, the NRM youth elections were halted after chaos erupted at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. President Museveni, the party chairperson, promised to set a new date following protests from opponents citing a conflict of interest, as one candidate was the son of the EC chairperson.

Petition

Ms Kiconco petitioned the tribunal, which nullified the previous elections and called for fresh polls without Dr Odoi’s involvement. Mr Omach explained that elections for the entrepreneurs’ league were not conducted because all committee members ran unopposed. In Mukono District, voting was delayed as delegates protested, claiming they had not received the Shs700,000 allegedly promised at the recent national delegates’ conference at Kololo.

“We went to Kololo in good faith but were not given a single coin,” said Mr John Bosco Ngenza, accusing local NRM officials of withholding the funds. In Mbarara, voting began at 2pm instead of the scheduled 1pm and was conducted under heavy police presence. In the Western Youth MP contest, Ms Kiconco received nine votes, Collins Tanga four, Daisy Arinda Kankiriho four, Mwine Tumwebaze six, and Elizabeth Kakwanzi Kanywa seven.

Other notable results included Kalungu District, where Mercy Kanyesigye was elected National Female Youth MP and Sam Begira became Youth MP for the Central Region, with Mr Tanga receiving 12 votes and Ms Kiconco two votes from 13 participating youth voters. In Sembabule District, Ms Kiconco was elected chairperson with 15 votes, while Tanga received six. In Tororo District, delegates were given Shs700,000 before casting their votes. Voting in Adjumani District was delayed until 3pm due to the late delivery of Declaration of Results forms. In Kabale District, the exercise was peaceful, with Kiconco receiving 13 votes and Tanga eight.

Background

In August, the NRM Youth League elections at Kololo Independence Grounds descended into chaos, with clashes between delegates, security personnel, and election officials disrupting the process. Collins Tanga was initially declared the winner, but allegations of vote manipulation and conflict of interest sparked widespread protests.

President Museveni suspended the elections and urged aggrieved parties to petition the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, which on September 9 nullified Tanga’s victory, citing Dr Odoi’s involvement as compromising the election’s integrity. The tribunal ordered fresh elections, excluding Dr Odoi from participating, to ensure a fair and credible process.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Maria Jacinta Kannyange, Jessica Sabano, David Walugembe, Jane Nafula, Sylvia Namagembe, Felix Ainebyoona, Hillary Twinamatsiko, Rajab Mukombozi, Julius Byamukama, Jovita Kyarisiima, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Enock Matovu, Muzafaru Nsubuga, Francisca N Nalutaaya, Gertrude Mutyaba, Joseph Omollo, Fred Wambede, Suzan Nanjala, Marko Taibot, Felix Warom Okello, Robert Muhereza, Julius Hafasha.



