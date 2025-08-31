Combine faith with economic empowerment, Christians told

Uganda’s State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing poverty, stressing that 39% of the population remains trapped in subsistence livelihoods.

Speaking on Sunday at the climax of the 14th Eucharist Congress at Our Lady of Good Shepherd Rushoroza Cathedral Parish, Musasizi urged Christians to embrace government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, aimed at wealth creation and economic transformation.

“We appeal to Christians to embrace hard work, for government is committed to fighting poverty. We introduced the Parish Development Model as a strategy for interventions for wealth creation—kindly utilize it,” Musasizi said in the Kigezi Sub-region.

He also emphasized that the government is mindful of citizens’ welfare and development, and encouraged support for leaders aligned with the government’s development agenda ahead of upcoming elections.

Dr John Sunday Vianney, Vicar General of Kabale Diocese, who led the Mass, stressed that prayer and hard work must go hand in hand.

“As you leave here, decide what work you will commit to, whether livestock rearing, farming, or any other honest trade. God blesses the work of your hands,” he said, urging attendees to return next year with testimonies of personal and family transformation.

Attendees shared personal testimonies of spiritual and material breakthroughs. Abaho Vicient of Rukungiri district recalled being healed from a long-standing headache after attending last year’s congress. He prayed for peaceful elections where leaders prioritize citizens’ welfare over personal interests.

The event drew prominent politicians, including Dr Nicholas Kamara, Kabale Municipality MP, and Nelson Nshangabasheija, Kabale District LCV Chairperson, alongside clergy and Christians from diverse denominations.

Musasizi’s address comes as Uganda continues to grapple with poverty, highlighting the challenges that remain despite the country’s relative peace and stability.