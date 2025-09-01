Come and join us, DF tells rejected NRM, NUP aspirants

The Democratic Front (DF) has extended an olive branch to aspirants who were unsuccessful in securing endorsements from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and National Resistance Movement (NRM).

According to Mr Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku, the National Chairperson of DF, the party is willing to offer a platform to these candidates to pursue their political ambitions.

"We are not going to allow those political parties to terminate our political cream because they don’t understand the role of grooming a leader. Every one that was rejected will be given room in DF to survive politically and be mentored further," Mukaaku said during a media briefing at the party headquarters in Kampala on Monday.

This development comes on the heels of tensions within NRM and NUP following their flag bearer selection process. Many candidates expressed dissatisfaction with the process, with some vowing to run as independents.

Mr Henry Lubowa, the DF Electoral Commission chairperson, assured these candidates that nomination forms are available and the deadline for returning them has been extended to align with the Electoral Commission's timeline.

"A number of people are seeking justice, and the only way we can give justice to these people is by keeping our doors open to everyone to contest at any position at the national level. We shall even go into people’s houses to register them as long as we see potential in them," Lubowa said.

The DF chairperson highlighted the party's process for obtaining membership cards, describing it as free and fair.

"We teach them the party ideologies and mission so that you become a member who won’t be a disgrace to the public."

In a related development, DF announced that two members have picked presidential nomination forms, which will be returned this month before the NEC vetting committee chooses the party's presidential candidate.

The party has requested supporters and well-wishers to be patient, promising to announce their presidential candidate at the right time.



