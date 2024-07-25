Comedian Reign charged with attempt to commit hate speech 

A Ugandan comedian Obed Lubega, popularly known as Reign has been charged with attempting to commit hate speech.

Lubega appeared before Mwanga 11 Magistrate's court presided over by the Principal magistrate Adams Byarugaba who read the charge to him on July 25.

He has denied the charge of attempting to commit an offense of hate speech which is contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

Mr Byarugaba granted him a cash bail of Shs1 million while his sureties a non cash bond of Shs10million.

"I find all the four sureties presented by the suspect substantial. The accused person should remain peaceful will on bail and you should not interfere with state's witnesses as investigations in the matter are still ongoing," Mr Byarugaba held before adjourning the case to August 27 for mention of the case.

Through his lawyers, Mr Lubega applied for bail reasoning that he has a fixed place of a bode, the offence against him is bailable, has substantial sureties who included his father and partner in their comedy.

According to the chargesheet , prosecution states that Lubega and others still at large in July 2024 at Mutundwe in Kampala District did attempt to incite the public on video using social media to wit tik tok to be hostile to the police officers who were lawfully executing their mandate.

Mr Lubega was arrested on Tuesday morning by security forces from his home in Mutundwe Rubaga South Division in Kampala District.