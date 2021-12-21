Commissioner accused of grabbing 400 acres of land in Karamoja

About 20 households in Akokobot Village, Arengepua Parish in Apeitolim Sub-county, Napak District have accused the commissioner for Rural Water and Sanitation in the Ministry of Water, Mr Joseph Eyatu Oriono, of grabbing their land.

The land in question measures 400 acres.

According to Mr Abel Lokiru Longo, 87, a resident of Akokobot Village, the accused used his position to take their land without consent.

He said their land was taken when they fled the area due to raids by Karimojong cattle rustlers.

“He took the land without ascertaining who the indigenous land owners in the area are,” Mr Longo said.

Ms Rose Mary Nakut, 70, a resident, said Mr Oriono could have been duped into buying their land.

“He has even exhumed the graves of some of our parents whom we buried before fleeing the area ,” she said.

Mr Joseph Lokoru, another resident, said they will use all means to ensure that they reclaim their land.

Mr Wilberforce Tebakol, the chairperson of Apeitolim Sub-county, said Mr Oriono has painted a bad image for the government after he rendered many people landless.

However, when contacted Mr Oriono denied any wrongdoing, saying Abim District Local Government gave him the land.

“I dealt with the district land board of Abim and they even helped me to process my land title ,”he said.

But Mr Joseph Kuskus, the chairperson of Napak District Land Board, wondered how the Abim District Land Board could issue out land titles belonging to Napak District, which has a fully functional land board.

“ Whoever sold him that land has sold him air because that part is under Napak District. Napak District Land Board is not aware of such a transaction,” he said.