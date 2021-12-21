Prime

Commissioner accused of grabbing 400 acres of land in Karamoja

The commissioner for Rural Water and Sanitation in the Ministry of Water, Mr Joseph Eyatu Oriono. 

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Joseph Eyatu Oriono denied any wrongdoing, saying Abim District Local Government gave him the land

About 20 households in Akokobot Village, Arengepua Parish in Apeitolim Sub-county, Napak District have accused the commissioner for Rural Water and Sanitation in the Ministry of Water, Mr Joseph Eyatu Oriono, of grabbing their land.
The land in question measures 400 acres.
According to Mr Abel Lokiru Longo,  87, a resident of Akokobot Village, the accused used his position to take their land without consent.

