Committee, city council trade blame over delayed report

A committee set up to investigate the status and ownership of prime properties, which Masaka City lost through dubious dealings, is yet to deliver on its mandate, almost two years after its commissioning, the Daily Monitor has established.

The committee comprising three members of the city finance committee and another member co-opted from the social service committee, was created during a council meeting on November 30, 2021.

It was chaired by Mr Rogers Buregeya, the finance committee chairperson. The other members include Ms Christine Namaganda, Mr Joseph Mary Banga and Ms Zahara Nalubyayi.

According to council records, some of the committee’s terms of reference included finding out the names in which the properties are registered, whether they are titled, size of the plots and current occupants.

The committee was supposed to complete its work and produce a report to the council by January 2022, which it has failed to do to date.

The Daily Monitor has reliably learnt that lack of financial support from the council and the technical team made it difficult for committee members to execute their mandate.

The committee members said they received terms of reference in February this year, which showed that council was less interested in their work.

“We were tasked to investigate the status of city properties, but the terms of reference were given to us a year later. There was also no technical and financial support from the council and this complicated our work,” one of the committee members said in an interview on Monday, adding that they were also denied access to the city’s property inventory.

This comes two weeks after a private developer, Ms Sylvia Nagujja Lutta, fenced off Masaka Children’s Park that is adjacent to Masaka Secondary School’s main gate, claiming that she is the rightful owner of the public land.

The residents tried to protest her move but police dispersed them with teargas. The disputed park measuring 2.07 acres on Plot 64-74, Elgin Street, is currently heavily guarded by security personnel.

Mr Buregyeya, the committee chairperson, yesterday said despite the financial challenges his committee is facing, they are trying to deliver on their mandate.

Since February, Mr Buregyeya said, they have convened twice and during these two sittings, they summoned two developers occupying public properties but both declined to show up.

“We are not seated but working. In the shortest time possible, we shall come up with a preliminary report of our findings,” he said.

Mr Buregyeya added that he is optimistic that their preliminary report will help council find ways of safeguarding its remaining assets and recover those sold through dubious transactions.

Some of the properties the committee had to probe included the green belt on Broadway Road opposite Masaka Lands Zonal offices, a building that houses the city library, and a plot of land on Circular Road near Hotel Brovad, among others.

However, Ms Nalubyayi, said she has little hope that the committee will produce a report as promised by Mr Buregyeya.

“We were supposed to work for four months and produce a report but we never received any financial support from council. Every time we could ask for resources, they could tell us that there was no money. So, don’t expect much from us,” she said

Ms Nalubyayi added that after realising that the committee could not deliver on its mandate, they decided to take the matter to the parliamentary committee on Public Accounts (Local Governments) early this month.

However, the Masaka City speaker, Mr Tonny Ssempijja, dismissed claims that the committee was never supported by the council.

“Why would council institute a committee which it was not willing to support? That is an excuse for failing to deliver on their part,” he said.

He accused the committee of becoming political, saying instead of delivering on its mandate, its members went ahead and incorporated members that were not approved by the council. He wondered how the committee could proceed without following council procedures.

“We gave them a timeframe and expected them to produce a report within two months but instead of presenting a report, we started hearing committee members discussing issues in the media, yet they could include them in a report. What was their intention?” he asked.

Masaka leaders have over the years faced public criticism over illegal parcelling out of public land and open spaces to private developers. Last year, it emerged that a total of 20 land titles for properties owned by the city were missing.

The city property inventory indicates that the affected properties include Kkumbu Playground, Masaka Regional Referral Hospital mortuary, the newly constructed Masaka Central Market, Katwe Market, Masaka Bus Park, and Mayor’s chambers.

Others are Old Kkumbu Estate, Lions Nursery School, Masaka Public Library, Kkumbu Forest Reserve, Transit Parking Yard, Kyabakuza Health Centre II, Kimaanya residential house, Kimaanya Kabonera Sub-county headquarters, Bwala public playgrounds, City yard, Masaka Golf Course, and several green belt spaces and plots within the central business area. It is not clear how and when the titles were lost.

Background

In June 2015, the High Court in Masaka issued an injunction stopping the district land board from conducting any transactions on land and properties owned or managed by the council.

This followed an application filed by some council authorities challenging what they termed as continued irregular sale and allocation of the public land in the area.

In 2021, Mr Steven Asiimwe, the then Masaka Resident City Commissioner, petitioned the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to carry out an independent land audit, following the rising land cases in the area.