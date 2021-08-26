Committee to handle Mbarara City, district woes

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

The Minister of Local government, Mr Rapheal Magyezi, has set up a 10-member committee to settle land and property disputes between Mbarara District and city officials.

While meeting local leaders at the weekend, Mr Magyezi said the district will remain at its current headquarters.

“Mbarara District will remain at their current location until the central government builds for them headquarters in Rutoma-Bwizibwera Town Council, but we have put up the 10-man committee to look into the matter, share proposals and bring them to the ministry for advice,” he said.

The committee is chaired by Kashari North MP Basil Bataringaya. Other members are MPs from the city and district, city mayor, district chairperson, city clerk, and the chief administrative officer.

Since the creation of the city in July last year, the district leadership has blocked it from occupying the latter’s property.

The property, which includes the district administration block, is at Kamukuzi Hill in Mbarara City North Division.

“Government should let us continue managing these assets because the titles are in our names, so when we retain them, we shall retain the income that is generated therein,” Mr Didas Tabaro, the district chairman, said.

He said the creation of Rwampara District and Mbarara City, the district was left with only Kashari County, which affected local revenue.

Revenue concerns

“We no longer have local revenue and Mbarara District political leadership depends entirely on locally generated revenue but with the town councils created, we will not have money,” Mr Tabaro said.

He added: “Giving up the property means reducing the local revenue of about Shs900m that is generated from the assets that are rented out annually.”

The city mayor, Mr Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, said the relationship between the two entities has been deteriorating due to property wrangles.

“The relationship should urgently be addressed because it is getting worse to the extent that the district has passed a resolution banning Mbarara City from engaging in physical planning of the city property that is on the district land, including buildings and other assets such as Kakyeka stadium,” Mr Kakyebezi said.

He said the city owning the district property does not mean that government has lost its property but rather change in management.

Mr Bataringaya said the committee is tasked with ensuring that no property in the city or district is sold, disposed of or leased.