Commonwealth essay writing winner wants to meet Museveni

The 13-year-old pupil, who recently won the 2021 Junior Queen’s Commonwealth essay writing competition, is seeking President Museveni’s recognition.

Ethan Charles Mufuma, a pupil from Namilyango Junior Boys in Mukono District, who beat 13,050 others in the junior category of the competition, on Sunday said the win had put the country in international limelight .

“The President rewarded all medalists in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics games with cars. I also won an international competition and I need to be rewarded,” Mufuma said .

Athletes Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Peruth Chemutai were each rewarded with a car after bagging medals in the 2020 Olympics.

Mufuma becomes the first Ugandan and African to win the prestigious competition.

Mr Wilson Mufuma, Ethan’s father, said it would be bad if his son is not rewarded.

“Let the President meet my son and have a handshake with him. My boy deserves to be rewarded with a car and scholarship like other international winners are treated,”Mr Mufuma said.

Sr Immaculate Nabukalu, the head teacher of Namilyango Junior Boys, said they were trying to ensure that the Ministry of Education recogonises Ethan.