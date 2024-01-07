Commonwealth speakers urged to promote conservation

Attendees of the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Uganda have been urged to promote wildlife conservation and protection in their respective countries as part of the global efforts to protect biodiversity, in order to combat the growing effects of climate change.

The call was made on Saturday by Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) executive director James Musinguzi during a visit of the legislators to the centre. The visiting officials from over 50 commonwealth nations were led by Uganda Parliament Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

“We are calling upon all of you to plant trees in order to contribute to the averting of the effects of climate change. We are living in a world where we have desertification as a result of cutting down trees thus planting of indigenous trees is critical for us to be able to restore the environment and animal habitats,” Musinguzi observed.

During the visit, CSPOC delegates were treated to views of a variety of Ugandan wild animals and plants among others.

“The theme of the conference has been averting climate change effects and conserving the environment. As part of our work, we have been able to propagate seedlings that the CSPOC delegates planted in the parliamentary garden opened on Saturday,” Musinguzi noted.

Uganda’s tourism minister Tom Butime said the visit of the speakers and presiding officers to UWEC will give the country mileage as the delegates will offer recommendations in their home countries.

“I have agreed with Tayebwa that during the forthcoming NAM meeting guests can be brought here, so that they can see and maybe adopt some animals,” he added.

Parliament Speaker Anita Among Saturday afternoon closed the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) which run in Uganda from January 3.