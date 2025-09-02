Tororo communities face water shortage after transmission pipe bursts

More than 90 percent of areas supplied by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) line in Tororo District are experiencing severe water shortages after a major transmission pipe at the main treatment plant burst on Monday evening.

The incident also left part of the high-lift pump house roof damaged.

Mr George Ongwech, the NWSC Tororo area manager, confirmed the development and said restoration efforts were already underway.

“An inlet pipe was dislodged due to a pressure surge that forced the main transmission pipe to burst,” Ongwech explained during an inspection of ongoing works at the high-lift pump house. “We are working with our engineers to restore water supply in the shortest time possible and we apologize to our customers.”

The breakdown comes at a time when the corporation is implementing an upgrade of the district’s water supply system to meet growing demand.

According to Ongwech, NWSC is currently enhancing the capacity of its centrifugal pumps—from 180 cubic litres per hour to 285, and from 102 cubic litres per hour to 280—so as to boost overall supply.

He noted that while the burst had caused disruptions, it had also offered technical teams an opportunity to test and strengthen their emergency response capacity ahead of the system upgrade.

“I am aware of the challenges our customers are facing,” Ongwech said. “We encourage users to install water reservoirs to help them store water and manage usage during such emergencies.”



