Community awareness and screening to curb TB spread – Aceng

Minister of Health, Ms Jane Aceng launches the CAST TB campaign as the Director of Health services Mr Henry Mwebesa observes on Thursday in Entebbe. Photo | Paul Adude

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Ms Aceng made the remarks during the launch of the CAST-TB campaign at the 4th National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Annual Stakeholders’ Conference held in Entebbe on Thursday.

The Minister of Health, Ms Jane Ruth Aceng, has said Community Awareness Screening Testing and Treatment (CAST-TB) at health facilities will help curb the spread of Tuberculosis (TB).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.