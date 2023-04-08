Commuter taxi loses control, kills two pedestrians

At least two pedestrians died instantly on Saturday after a speeding commuter taxi lost control and deviated off the road.

The incident which involved a commuter taxi occurred at Buwooya Roundabout on the Kyetume –Katosi - Nyenga Road in Ngowe Sub County, in Buikwe District.

The deceased have been Mike Ssentongo and a female adult only identified as Mutesi –both residents of Kabubiro Village, Najja Sub County. Florence Babirye, Zainah Namuwaya, and James Wafula were passengers in the taxi who sustained serious injuries while the other 16 passengers escaped unhurt.

Isaac Walugembe, an eye witness, said the speeding ill-fated car was carrying excess passengers from Kalambya –Kiringo Village in Ngogwe Sub County heading to Kakunyu Village in Kiyindi Town Council to attend the burial of an accident victim.

“The vehicle was moving at a high speed and the driver lost control upon reaching the Roundabout, it knocked two pedestrians who died on spot,” he said

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional police spokesperson confirmed the accident, noting that the driver is still on the run.