Companies cash out Shs1.7 billion towards Busoga royal wedding

In what has been termed as a contribution to protect culture, values, and traditions, Ugandan companies have come out to contribute hugely towards the Busoga royal wedding slated for November 18, 2023.

This drive has so far raised Shs1.7 billion from corporations alone.

“A king does not make a wedding on his own. It is his people that do and we are not different,” said Eng Patrick Batumya, the chairperson of organizing committee, while collecting Nation Media Group’s Shs198m contribution at its head office on 8th street Namuwongo.

Next Media Services, another media company, contributed Shs500 million, while Nile Breweries Limited cashed out Shs450 million.

The two biggest telecom providers in the country, MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda contributed Shs250 million and Shs265 million respectively.

"We believe in creating a positive impact in all the communities where we operate, and Busoga is no exception. Our collaboration with the kingdom continues to be a source of pride for us, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the region," said Slyvia Mulinge, MTN’s chief executive officer on November 3.

Prior to the royal wedding, the "Busiki celebrations” are planned to happen in Budumbula, Iganga, and Mayuge, featuring bull roasting, surprise entertainment and drinks on November 10, 11 and 17, for the respective places.