Company heads urged to build resilience among staff

Audit firm KPMG and corporate governance institute ICSA Uganda have revealed that the 12th annual ICSA Uganda and KPMG Directors and Secretaries conference will address how to manage emerging natural disasters.

The conference is set to take place in Kampala on Thursday

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Thursday last week, Ms Jane Okot P’Bitek Langoya, the chairperson of ICSA Uganda-East Africa Region, said the conference will focus on what companies are doing to address climate governance and reduce the carbon footprint.

Ms Langoya said they will also discus how companies are mitigating cyber security threats caused by the digital transformation.

“We introduce in this year’s conversation the aspect of climate governance, carbon footprint and what we as individuals and companies are doing to reduce it, digital transformation, especially following the shift in working methods as a result of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, cyber security which is a natural risk where organisations are turning to technology and influencing organisational culture,” she said.

She added that captains of industries are expected to design strategies to create the right ecosystem and environment to manage the geopolitics in the face of the looming global recession, build a resilient workforce and harness the potential of technology in the changing ecosystem.

Ms Langoya said this will help to reverse the current workplace environment classified as volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous.

She further said developing emotional, mental, moral and physical training programmes for staff creates positive attitude and optimism among staff.

Mr Peter Kyambadde, a partner at KPMG, said the Covid-19 experience revealed the importance of companies undertaking good corporate governance practices because they act as catalysts for organisational resilience.

“We all experienced the volatile times we went through in 2020. No one knew that we would have Covid-19, the level of disruption it would bring but it happened. Even after the disruption it brought ambiguity, we have seen earthquakes, disruptions due to geo-politics within the region and outside and if the company is not resilient enough it will not survive,” he said.