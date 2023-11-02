Comparing Museveni to Amin is like comparing heaven and hell, says govt

Government has offered its backing for President Museveni’s objection to the establishment of a memorial institute in the name of former Ugandan leader Idi Amin.

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi maintained that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) “cannot associate with Amin’s unconstitutional regime.”

“The President is only saying that government cannot participate in glorifying the heinous acts committed by Idi Amin. But he didn’t stop anybody from putting up an institute and naming it after Amin. But as a government we cannot sanitize Amin’s regime through this kind of institute,” he told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

Through an October 5 letter to education minister and First Lady Janet Museveni, Museveni strongly rejected a request by former Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, seeking government’s license and guidance on the establishment of Amin’s institute.

Rejecting the move, Museveni described Amin’s regime as “illegal and unconstitutional, whose ‘dark’ history must be left to be forgotten by the citizens.”

This has since stirred debate amongst Ugandans with a number of Ugandans drawing comparison between Museveni and Aamin.

On Wednesday, Dr Baryomunsi scoffed at the NRM critics saying “it is very hard to compare heaven and hell.”

“People are premising their arguments on the fact that both President Museveni and Amin captured power by the use of guns, but Museveni later sanitised and allowed people to vote for their leaders through elections,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine called Museveni’s letter an irony highlighting cross cutting “impunity in both regimes.”

But Dr Baryomunsi responded saying: “Comparing the current constitutional and democratic regime to that of President Amin who suspended parliament and led by decrees, is like comparing heaven and hell.”