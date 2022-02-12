Compensation woes hamper oil palm project in Buvuma

Workers carry oil palm seedlings  from a nursery bed for planting in Bubanzi Village, Buvuma District, on  May 8, 2021 PHOTO BY DENIS SSEBWAMI

By  Dennis Ssebwami  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Although the government agreed to pay for private land to expand the project, a section of residents fear that they may not get their money due to delayed compensation. 

The oil palm growing project in Buvuma District has suffered a setback after some residents blocked the exercise, claiming it was being carried out on their private land without compensation.

