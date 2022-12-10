Competition law: Uganda finally moves to enact one

After a 2004 draft Competition Bill was never introduced into Parliament, junior Trade minister David Bahati last week tabled a copy of the same for first reading in Parliament. The Bill was subsequently referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives for processing.

Despite being developed in 1998, the first Bill was never made a law. In the absence of such legislation, regulators such as the Uganda Communications Commission have attempted to control unfair trading practices in the telecommunications sector by establishing regulations. These have, however, been insufficient. The banking and energy sectors for instance have sector specific regulations.

“Such provisions are restricted to those sectors and are not comprehensive enough for the purpose of competition law,” Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa said, adding: “The Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive set of principles to regulate competition in all sectors.”

Proponents of the law contend that in order to foster innovation and the expansion of the state’s small and medium-scale industries, the State must control government participation in the free market.

Why is it important to enact a competition law?

Today, there are various threats to Uganda’s free market economy that can only be adequately addressed by governmental supervision. These threats include abuse of market dominance, mergers, cartels, bid rigging, predatory pricing, and other behaviours. These actions drive out small businesses since they are unable to compete.

Uganda is among the East African Community (EAC) members holding up the adoption of the region’s competition policy and law. Because not all states have the relevant laws in place, the EAC legislative framework on competition problems,—which forbids, among other things, anti-competitive acts and abuse of market power—cannot be implemented. Tanzania and Kenya, for instance, both have competition acts and enforcement agencies.

What are attendant effects of absence of such a law?

A 2004 report by the Uganda Law Reform Commission on the need for a competition law cautioned that the competitiveness of local businesses may be threatened by competition law. This is said to occur when Ugandan enterprises that are large and globally competitive are prohibited from being formed by competition law.

Due to the difficulty of agreeing to coordinate company policies and tactics with domestic rivals, competition legislation may restrict domestic enterprises’ potential to become globally competitive. A legislation that prohibits mergers would also prevent the strategic alliances required for achieving global competitiveness.

Additionally, the risks, uncertainties and lower profit rates associated with a competitive domestic market would prevent domestic firms from engaging in sufficient research and development (R&D), innovation and improvements in product quality.

So what are the contents of the Bill?

The Bill, which has seven parts and 29 clauses, focuses on avoiding certain activities in the market that hurt the business or consumers or both the sectors and curb the practices violating the ethical behaviour of the market. The Bill also considers the interests of the consumers while allowing participants in the Ugandan market to trade with freedom.

The Bill promotes competition between enterprises and leaves the market unbound by the manipulation of stronger trading enterprises. Some of the activities it seeks to regulate include anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominance, mergers and acquisitions.

To what end are these contents?

The policy behind the Bill is to promote and sustain fair competition in markets in Uganda to prevent practices having an adverse effect on competition in markets in Uganda and for related matters.

Authorities hope to control anti-competitive behaviour of firms that has a negative impact on competition in Uganda’s market. Further, the Bill seeks to encourage and maintain market competition, safeguard the interests of consumers and market freedom in the markets.

The Trade ministry shall administer the Act by promoting and sustaining fair competition in the market, protecting the interests of consumers in the market, monitoring the market for anti-competitive as well as unfair practices and agreements, investigating anti-competitive and unfair practices and agreements in the market as well as approving mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures which have no adverse effect on competition in the market.

What prohibitions does the Bill proffer?

According to clause 8(1) of the Bill, a person shall not enter into any agreement or take any decision to engage in any concerted action or practice, in respect of production, supply, distribution, acquisition, or control of goods, or the provision of services, which causes or is likely to cause an adverse effect on competition .

In case an enterprise is in a dominant position, the Bill—according to Clause 10(1)—bars such an organisation from abusing that dominant position. The dominant position is defined in the Bill under clause 10(2) to mean a position of economic strength enjoyed by an enterprise—individually or collectively—which gives it the power to behave independently of its competitors, customers and consumers and in particular to foreclose any other enterprise from competing in the relevant market.

What does the bill say about mergers?

In case an enterprise wants to enter into a merger, an acquisition or joint venture, it shall be required to give notice of the same to the Trade ministry per the guidelines prescribed in the Bill. A merger, acquisition or joint venture entered in convention will be void.

The Bill also provides for offences in relation to furnishing information to authorities, offences by individuals in enterprises, failure to pay fines, protection from liability, duty not to disclose information, appeals and the power to make regulations. The Bill also grants the Trade ministry powers to direct an enterprise to cease and desist from any anti-competitive practice, order the termination or nullification of an activity or decision prohibited by the Act.





Does the Bill envisage creation of an independent authority?

No, but it proffers a technical committee on competition and consumer protection “to assist the ministry to properly perform the functions.” Neighbouring Kenya has the Competition Authority of Kenya while Tanzania has the Fair Competition Commission (FCC).

The Uganda Law Reform Commission in a study report on Competition Law recommended for the setting up of a Competition Commission which would “consist of a chairperson and 10 members, who shall be persons of ability, integrity and standing who have been or are qualified to be High Court judges or have special knowledge and professional experience of not less than 15 years in international trade, economics, business, commerce, law, accountancy, information technology and management.”

The law reform commission proposed that the chairperson and members be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a committee, hold office for a term of five years, eligible for reappointment.

The law reform commission also suggested that the minister appoint a competition commissioner to assist the Competition Commission in conducting inquiries into violations of the Act’s provisions and to handle matters before the Competition Commission.

What would be technical committee’s terms of reference?

It will provide technical guidance and advise the ministry on implementation of the policy and the laws relating to competition and consumer protection. The Minister shall, by statutory instrument, provide for the appointment, composition, functions, meetings and remuneration of the technical committee referred to in subsection (2).