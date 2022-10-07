Complainant withdraws attempted murder case against Ssekandi's son

There was drama at Mukono Chief Magistrates Court on Wednesday when a 52-year-old man withdrew an attempted murder case against the former Vice President's son.

Mr Moses Lukuubo also known as Muyindi a resident of Kakiinzi in Nakifuma Town Council, Mukono Municipality shocked the court presided over by Ms Racheal Nakyaze, when he testified to have lied to the police and the court that Mr Samuel Ssengoba, a son of Edward Ssekandi's, and his co-accused Mr Sulaiman Ssemakula wanted to kill him.

"My Lord, I am not able to testify because the accused didn't try to kill me, I just lied to the police and the court, I am sorry," he revealed.

He said he does not have any case against the accused and therefore asked the court to set them free.

"Nobody has forced me to withdraw this case, I have done it willingly, and I have to repent because of lying," he said.

The two accused persons were arrested for arson and attempted murder in January 2022. They were given cash bail of Shs2 million each June and had turned up for a hearing on Wednesday.