Completion of Shs19b Abuja embassy in limbo

The completion and commissioning of a Shs19.7 billion chancery for Uganda’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, remains uncertain, marred by diplomatic infighting, delayed payments, and a wave of resignations among key project staff. The construction project, which includes a chancery building, consular offices, and four apartment blocks, began in July 2022, with an 87-week timeline, initially setting completion for April 2024. However, a sharp devaluation of the Nigerian Naira between June 2023 and January 2024 triggered price variations, shifting the expected completion to October 2024, with commissioning tentatively planned for November the same year. Yet, the project has since stalled due to diplomatic turf wars and bureaucratic inertia. The appointment of Mr Eriya Tusubira as mission accounting officer on May 31, 2023, became a flashpoint.

His assignment was rejected by colleagues in August, contrary to diplomatic norms. Despite resistance, he formally assumed office on November 6, returned to Kampala for the Christmas holidays, and only resumed duties in Abuja in June 2024. The embassy was further rocked, in October 2024, by the recall of five senior staff, including Ambassador Nelson Ocherger and his deputy Alfred Nnam, to facilitate investigations by the Inspector General of Government and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit over alleged money laundering. At the time, the project was reportedly 97 percent complete. To stabilise the mission, Ambassador Philip Odida and Dr Sam Omara were dispatched to Abuja as Deputy Head of Mission and First Secretary, respectively. Still, the diplomatic tensions only deepened.

Project breakdown

On October 30, 2024, Mr Tusubira authorised a two-month extension to contractor DESERECT Nigeria Ltd. That extension lapsed on December 31, and no progress was made. In a scathing April 30, 2025 memo, Mr Tusubira blamed the lack of progress on the Contract Management Team (CMT), the body responsible for overseeing the project, verifying deliverables, and authorising payments. What followed was an internal implosion. Senior members of the CMT resigned en masse in May, further destabilising the project. The CMT comprised embassy staff under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and technical experts from Uganda’s Ministry of Works. One of the first to resign was senior civil engineer Ivan Gombya, the Ministry of Works’ representative. In a May 12 email to Mr Tusubira sent at 2:07pm, he wrote: “I cite your memo dated April 30...

The contents in that memo portrayed a conduct that discourages teamwork, which is crucial for the success of the project.” Mr Tusubira replied the same evening at 8:35pm in a sharply worded email: “You neither have my acceptance nor rejection of your ‘resignation.’ I hope the full import of this is not lost on you.” He went on: “Was this memo addressed to you? Were you required by the accounting officer to respond to it? How did you even become privy to an internal memo not addressed or copied to you?... If you need comfort, then you must have it. Yes, I was ‘fully aware’ of the expiry of both contracts... Please feel free to quote this email in part or in whole at any forum, present or future.”

Resignations pile up

The Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary, Mr Bageya Waiswa, confirmed Mr Gombya’s assignment to the project but noted no official communication of his resignation had been received: “I don’t know whether he quit because Foreign Affairs hasn’t told us anything. We can only reassign someone if they’ve written to us,” he said. Other Ministry of Works assignees included Mr Andrew Nsamba (architect), Ms Stella Kasemiire (project coordinator), Mr Jude Kidega (electrical engineer), and Mr Martin Emilu (quantity surveyor). Mr Kidega had already resigned on May 5: “This decision was made after careful consideration, and I believe it is the best course of action to pursue other opportunities and personal goals.” Previously, on November 18, 2024, Mr Tusubira had designated Dr Omara as CMT chairperson, copying the appointment letter to relevant officials in the Foreign Affairs and Finance ministries.

However, Dr Omara also resigned abruptly on May 9. “Reference is made to your twenty-six-page internal memo of April 30, responding to submission of the CMT. I wish the incoming chairperson better success,” he wrote. In his memo, Mr Tusubira had criticised the CMT for a “casual and dilatory manner” in handling its responsibilities: “Between December 12 and March 24, 2025, in the absence of minutes, recommendations and/or resolutions of the CMT, the accounting officer was effectively hamstrung,” he wrote. He further added: “In your memo, you state that ‘the CMT has been holding meetings to deliberate on the progress...’ With respect, I suggest that this statement is patently misleading... The diction and choice of tense (‘has been holding meetings’) are also telling.”

Project remains in limbo

During a meeting on April 24, Mr Tusubira, the project consultant, and the contractor agreed on a revised completion date of July 31. However, as July came to a close, sources confirmed the project remained in limbo. As if the construction debacle wasn’t enough, the High Commission faced potential eviction from its current premises on Mandara Close, Abuja, for failing to confirm lease renewal. Lawyers representing the landlord first contacted Chargé d’affaires Ambassador Odida on February 25, following up on an inconclusive meeting held on February 13. A second letter dated March 13 read: “Your refusal/neglect to confirm to us your position on the above issue has culminated in the landlord directing us to request the High Commission to vacate and hand over the premises.”

“Let us know when you intend to vacate the premises, please,” wrote Adamu Ahmed Ibrahim and Co, the legal representatives. Ambassador Odida did not respond to our inquiries for comment. Diplomatic sources in Kampala revealed that, to avoid a public eviction scandal, Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs intervened and paid rent for another year—Nigeria requires a full-year advance payment for such leases. Two years after construction began, the dream of a new diplomatic home in Abuja has unravelled into a case study in bureaucratic dysfunction and intra-government conflict. With resignations, missed deadlines, and diplomatic turmoil continuing to swirl, the Shs19.7 billion project’s future is now more uncertain than ever.

Project timeline

● July 2022: Construction of the chancery and residential blocks begins.

● April 2024: Original project completion date.

● June 2023 – Jan 2024: Naira devaluation triggers cost escalation

● October 2024: Revised completion date; commissioning tentatively set for November

● October 2024: Ambassador Ocherger and four others recalled amid investigations

● December 31, 2024: Contractor’s extension expires with no progress

● April 30, 2025: Internal memo by accounting officer blames

Contract Management Team (CMT)

● May 2025: Mass resignations from CMT

● July 31, 2025: Latest proposed project completion date—still unmet by August



