Computers theft deprives Jinja Hospital of patients’ vital data

At least five computers with patients’ vital data have been stolen from Jinja Regional Referral Hospital since the beginning of the year.

The facility’s administrator, Dr Alfred Yayi, described the loss as “alarming”.

“Since January this year, we have lost some computers from the eye clinic and orthopaedic; five computers within six months are a lot. The break-in happened at night and we have reported the matter to the police who are still making investigations,” Dr Yayi said on Wednesday.

“Fortunately, most of the data is centrally picked by the biostatistician for analysis on a monthly basis; so, some of the data was already being picked, but the primary data kept is the one that was lost with those computers. The laptops had some patients’ data, and it is a matter of concern,” he added.

He called for a strong backup system so that no data is lost in case of a recurrence of a similar problem.

“We have some backup systems, but their capacity is still limited; some data was indeed lost, including patients’ data, which may be difficult to recover. Patients and visitors have also lost their items like laptops, phones and bags,” he explained.

Dr Yayi said the thieves are taking advantage of the porous nature of their perimeter wall.

“We have a police unit whose number is not enough, but in the meantime, the police leadership promised to deploy more energetic police officers at the facility. We have also recruited two security guards to boost our number,” Dr Yayi added. He further stated that the hospital cameras are also inadequate, which gives thieves an opportunity to steal without being recorded.

Inadequate lights within and outside the hospital, Dr Yayi said, has left the facility in darkness and eased the thieves’ acts.

“We brought this matter [of lights] to the attention of the Jinja City clerk but need to work towards mobilising resources so that the facility is well-fenced like other hospitals,” Dr Yayi said.

He also added that the buildings need to be renovated because most of them were built in 1927, 1930, and 1940.

“Since then, the population has grown, most of the buildings are old, some need renovation and expansion; so, we need to mobilise resources to renovate all these buildings so that they are in good condition,” he said.

How theft occurred

At the orthopaedic facility, a door which the thieves broke last month before fleeing with two computers was dilapidated with some fittings missing.

Dr Benjamin Temper, an official at the Orthopaedic Ward, said the thieves broke in under the cover of darkness, while at the eye clinic, the thieves accessed the premises by destroying a door that was no longer functioning.

Ms Jessica Namugoya, the officer in-charge of the eye clinic, said the computers were stolen during the Janani Luwum Day.