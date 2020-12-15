Concern as Bamasaba elect 2 parallel leaders in one month

By Michael Woniala More by this Author

Divisionism has intensified in the Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Inzu Ya Masaba, following the election of another parallel cultural leader.

Mr John Wagabyalire Amuran from Halasi Clan in Sironko District was elected at the institution’s headquarters in Maluku, Mbale City, last Friday amid heavy police deployment. Mr Wagabyalire is now awaiting installation on January 30.

Mr Wagabyalire garnered 35 votes of the 52 total votes. He defeated Mr Patrick Gidaguyi, who got two votes; Mr Patrick Wamakuyu Mazina secured one vote while Mr Stephen Kizubo got no vote.

The elections were organised by a faction affiliated to the outgoing Umukhuka, Sir Bob Mushikori, whose term of office has since expired. Mr Mushikori attended the election exercise.

The faction is headed by Mr Geoffrey Wetpondi who is the secretary general; Sister Rose Nelima, who is the speaker of the general assembly, and Mr Omar Njofu, who is the chairperson of the culture council.

This comes barely a month after another faction installed Mr Mike Jude Mudoma as Umukhuka III during a ceremony that took place at Sports Club in Mbale City.

Mr Mudoma, who formerly worked with the National Agricultural Research Organisation, was installed after approval by the council of elders.

The elections was organised by Mr James Kangala as the secretary general, Mr Nelson Wedaira as speaker of the general assembly and the chairperson of culture council, Mr Christopher Bunoti.

Mr Amos Kutosi, an elder, told Daily Monitor that leadership of Mr Mushikori’s regime has finally “murdered” the institution due to their selfish interests.

Elder speaks out

“It is now dead, awaiting to be buried but all this due to poor leadership of Umukhuka. He will be remembered for presiding over its death,” Mr Kutosi said.

Mr Mudoma, who was installed last month, said whatever was done by Mr Weptondi’s faction will remain an illegality.

“Whatever they have done is illegal because I was duly elected and installed. I have started working already and am calling upon them to join my team and we work together,” he said at the weekend.

Earlier, the Elgon regional police commander, Mr Wesley Nyanzi, had in a December 10 letter said last Friday’s installation ceremony was unlawful and all those involved will be persecuted.

However, Sr Nelima, who presided over the elections, said they are the legitimate organs of the institution mandated to organise elections.

“The other faction is driven by greed for power and they did not follow the constitution as far as the elections of Umukhuka is concerned,” she said.

Looking back

The institution, which had its first cultural head in 2010, Mr Wilson Wamimbi, has been embroiled in leadership troubles. But the conflict got out of hand early this year over the election of the new Umukhuka.

In 2013, another cultural leader, Mr Wash Joseph Kanyanya, going by the title Umukhungu Bukusu, was installed in Bududa District.

