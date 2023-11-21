Concern as FMD spreads in Lyantonde

At least 15 cows have contracted Foot and Mouth Disease (FDM) in Lyantonde District as veterinary teams struggle to contain the spread of this highly contagious disease in the area.

FMD, which was confirmed at one farm at Kikooki Village, Kyakuterereka Parish in Kaliiro Sub-county on October 26, has since spread to another farm in Kyenshama Village, Bwamiramira Parish, Kinuuka Sub-county, causing panic among livestock farmers.

After the outbreak of FMD, the district authorities declared a ban on cattle movement and selling of their products in Kaliiro Sub-county.

Dr Ronald Bameka, the district veterinary officer, said they are making all efforts to ensure that no fatalities are recorded and the disease doesn’t spread to the entire district.

“We have done whatever it takes to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread, but it seems some people are not following the guidelines given to them,” Mr Bameka said in an interview yesterday.

Some of the measures employed to contain the disease include; mounting animal check points at all routes leading into and out of the infected farms, fencing off farms to avoid animals moving in and out and having disinfection points in all farms.

So far, at least 30,000 head of cattle have been vaccinated against FMD out of the total cattle population of 140,000 in the district, according to Dr Bameka.

“Due to the fact that we have less vaccines, sub-county veterinary officers are doing the mapping of the farms in risk areas and if they are done, they bring the reports at the district, we assess them and confirm then together with the sub-county FMD task force, we start vaccination,” he said.

However, some residents in Buyaga Parish, Mpumudde Sub-county, are reportedly consuming meat, which has not been screened by the veterinary officers, something that exposes them to diseases.

But Dr Bameka said whoever wants to slaughter an animal must alert the sub-county veterinary officer in time .

Mr Godfrey Mbetegyerize the district resident district commissioner who is the chairperson FMD task force, said those flouting set guidelines will be arrested.

Background