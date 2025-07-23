Concern as institute lies idle for 30 years

For nearly three decades, a vocational school built to give young people in Ntenjeru a better future has stood silent — its classrooms empty, its promise unfulfilled. Ntenjeru Vocational Institute was commissioned by President Museveni in 1995. Construction of the institute was funded by the President and well-wishers, according to Mr Abubaker Kateregga, the chairperson of Ntenjeru Shell Village.

“We contributed some money towards that project with the hope that our children who fail to complete their studies due to a lack of school fees can obtain hands-on skills, but this plan never materialised. The nice buildings which were constructed have remained vacant for all these years, and no one explains what happened to the project,” he says. “We pray that those responsible come out and operationalise this institution. It doesn’t make sense to leave all those structures to rot yet a lot of money was spent on erecting them,” he adds.

Mr Handson Kiyaga, the chairperson of Ntenjeru Sub-county, says the buildings at the vocational school are deteriorating. He warns that if nothing is done soon to fix them, they could completely collapse. “Unoccupied buildings often suffer water damage, pest infestations, and structural decay, which makes them more susceptible to collapse. Those buildings now attract bats, and other animals, and the ceilings are falling,” he says Mr Kiyaga also reveals that one of the buildings at the institute is now being used by security personnel stationed in the area, as they have no proper place to stay. He adds that although the buildings were constructed, they were never furnished or equipped.

“The buildings have become a dumping site where you see vehicles bringing old materials like chairs, books and they are put there,” he says. When Daily Monitor visited the institute on Monday, the scene told a story of neglect. Overgrown grass surrounded the buildings, especially at the back, and a foul smell came from some of the rooms with broken windows, or those that were left wide open. A few of the classrooms, once meant for training young people, are now being used to rear poultry. Frustrated residents blame local leaders for failing to deliver services, leaving the institute in ruins. Mr Moses Ssempangi, one of the residents, says former ministers and MPs from Mukono District ignored repeated calls to help get the institute up and running. “That institute has been left unused all these years because of political wrangles in the district.

By the time the project was set up, we had leaders who would block each other whenever someone tried to push a project forward. Their failure to work together cost us a lot,” he says. Ms Sarah Nakimuli, another resident, calls on leaders in Mukono District to fast-track the operationalisation of the institute for the benefit of the local community. “Why should our children enrol in private vocational institutes far away where they pay a lot of tuition, yet this public facility can enable them to acquire the same skills at affordable fees?” she asks. The Mukono District Communications Officer, Mr Derrick Kaddu, says Ntenjeru Vocational Institute doesn’t belong to the government. “What I know, Ntenjeru Vocational Institute does not belong to the district or government. It is also sitting on land owned by the Kabaka, so we are not responsible for it,” he says.

However, the former Mukono LC5 chairperson, Mr Francis Lukooya Mukoome, confirms that the institute is a government project. He says it stalled because there was no money to buy equipment or hire staff. “That institute was constructed on goodwill, but due to a lack of enough funds, its operationalisation failed. I am surprised that my successors did not take interest in such a mega project for the community and left it to rot,” he says. Mukono District has several vocational schools, but most of them are privately owned. These include Baroma Vocational Institute, Munaka Vocational Institute, St Maria Goretti Vocational Institute, Mukono Technical Vocational Institute in Nakifuma, Mukono YMCA College, Connect Africa Vocational Institute, and Seeta Vocational Institute, among others.

Vocational skilling

Vocational skilling is all about learning hands-on, practical skills that can help people get jobs or start businesses. These skills can be taught in schools, through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, or community programmes. If Uganda invests more in vocational training, it can help close the gap between education and jobs. This would give people, especially the youth, the skills they need to earn a living and lift themselves out of poverty. The World Bank estimates that 21.4 percent of Ugandans live below the poverty line, and youth unemployment stands at around 13.3 percent.





