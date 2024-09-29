Concern as Katakwi tops in GBV cases

District leaders in eastern Uganda’s Katakwi District have expressed concern over the rising prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) among marrieds and teenagers.

A recent study by the Center for Health, Human Rights, and Development (CEHURD) conducted in Teso and Karamoja sub-regions, Katakwi District tops the list with a disturbing surge in GBV cases.

About 3,345 GBV cases were reported between April and March 2024.

Senior Probation Officer Betty Angiro told Monitor that most of the cases are a result of rising school dropout rates and poverty, which often lead to forced marriages and subsequent GBV, largely due to financial insecurity.

“Men have started reporting these cases, which is a good development. Often, the women are acting in self-defense after their partners return home intoxicated and fail to provide for the family. Under the influence of alcohol, the men are weaker, and the women retaliate, leading to violence," Angiro observed.

She suggested that: "Parents must take their responsibilities seriously, ensuring their children stay in school and providing for their needs, such as menstrual hygiene products. Policymakers also need to increase funding for existing programs, like 'Right to Grow,' to raise awareness and reduce GBV cases."

According to the officer, some government poverty alleviation programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and GROW, have unintentionally contributed to GBV. In many instances, men have assaulted women to take control of funds meant to empower them.

"We families to treat the funding they receive as an opportunity to improve their lives. It’s important to invest in areas that will bring economic benefits,” Angito emphasized.

According to the 2023 annual police crime report, cases of domestic violence stood at 14,681.

While presenting the key findings around GBV and menstrual hygiene in Teso and Karamoja regions at a national policy dialogue CEHURD Deputy Executive Director Noor Nakibuuka revealed that poor menstrual hygiene has contributed to school dropout rates and a spike in GBV cases.

“Many girls drop out of school due to the stigma surrounding menstruation, and they often don't return. Poor menstrual hygiene can lead to infections like urinary tract infections (UTIs), which, if untreated, may result in pelvic inflammatory diseases and even infertility in the future," Nakibuuka elaborated.

Soroti Member of Parliament Jonathan Ebwala reported that Karamoja is the poorest district in the region, followed by Iteso and Bukeddi areas.

“If we don’t get out of poverty, GBV will continue in the region,” Ebwala noted.

The persistence of GBV cases continues despite the existence of the GBV policy, which mandates the government to allocate resources for implementing GBV laws, such as the Domestic Violence Act of 2010.