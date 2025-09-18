Concern as malaria cases skyrocket in Budaka

The Eastern district of Budaka is grappling with an alarming surge in malaria cases, with health officials and leaders expressing deep concern over the trend.

According to Dr. Elisa Mulwani, the District Health Officer, the district is recording between 5,000 to 8,000 cases weekly, with a positivity rate of 52 per cent.

"We've noticed a drastic rise in malaria cases despite several government interventions," Dr Mulwani said. "The situation hasn't improved, and we're concerned about the high number of cases. We've tried various approaches, but the numbers continue to escalate."

The district's health department reports a significant increase in malaria cases over the past few months. In June, 5,671 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 67 per cent, while in July, the number rose to 7,921 cases with a positivity rate of 69 per cent. The quarterly reports indicate that the number of malaria cases has not subsided, with the district registering an average of 60 per cent positivity rate.

Dr. Mulwani attributed the surge in malaria cases to stagnant water, poor hygiene, and sanitation.

"The biggest challenge is that community-based cases tend to delay seeking medical attention, and by the time they arrive at the facility, the patient is often anemic and weak," he explained.

Local leaders and health workers are calling for urgent action to combat the disease.

Ms Winfred Mutaki, the health in-charge of Budaka Health Centre IV, noted that malaria cases have overwhelmed the facility.

"The high number of patients has worsened the situation, and our bed capacity and wards are limited," she said.

The health centre has recorded a high case burden of malaria, with 4,778 cases reported in the last quarter. The facility is over-stretched, with patients trekking long distances from neighboring districts. The high malaria burden has also led to a shortage of blood, with the health centre requiring 30-40 units of blood but only receiving a third of that due to the reluctance of communities to donate blood.

Dr. Mulwani emphasized the need for communities to seek immediate medical attention, adhere to treatment, and use treated mosquito nets. "We urge communities to take urgent action to protect themselves from malaria," he said. "We need a collective effort to combat this disease."

The World Health Organization (WHO) country representative, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, noted that Uganda has the means to reduce malaria cases but requires collective effort.

"Uganda has all the means to reduce the epidemic unless people join the effort," Dr. Woldemariam said. "Malaria remains a silent killer disease, and we need concerted efforts from all stakeholders."

The US government has pledged support for malaria control and prevention in Uganda, including providing mosquito nets, rapid test kits, and fast-acting malaria medicines.

"The US government is proud to support the malaria vaccine, which will be introduced in Uganda in late 2024," Ms.Jessica Healey, an official from USAID, said.

The Global Fund Executive Director, Mr Peter Sands, emphasized the need for collective collaboration to combat malaria.

"The fight requires collective collaboration at different levels," he said. "The Global Fund is committed to supporting Uganda in this war against malaria, HIV/AIDS, and TB."

The district health department is working to scale up malaria prevention and control measures, including indoor residual spraying, distribution of mosquito nets, and improved case management.

However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of the surge in malaria cases and to prevent further escalation.