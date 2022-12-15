Concern as Mbarara police posts turn into car parking yards

Most police posts in Mbarara City have turned into parking yards for vehicles at night, which could compromise their readiness to combat any attack, Daily Monitor has established.

On spot night visits by this newspaper on several occasions found many vehicles parked at most police posts in both residential and business areas in the city.

The vehicles are charged between Shs3,000 and Shs5,000 as parking fees per night.

Residents of Mbarara City have expressed concern that this will distract police officers at a time where security installations are being targeted by criminals across the country.

“We are concerned; we hear what is happening to security installations where guns are stolen and security personnel killed. Mbarara is not unique; this police post is surrounded by vehicles and has been turned into a parking yard; making it easy for thugs to infiltrate,” said Mr Musa Sserwada, who operates a shop near Nyamityobora Police Post.

Risks

Ms Annet Busingye, another resident of Nyamityobora, said the police are more interested in parking fees at the expense of the security of the people.

“The police are surrounded by trucks of charcoal and matooke, besides those other small cars that park inside the police post. We may not be experts in security but even a lay person can see that the area is a soft target for any possible attack,” she said.

Mbarara City North deputy Resident Commissioner Robert Kanusu on Tuesday condemned the practice, saying the security agencies should not allow anything that compromises their security and that of the neighbours.

“We are very much aware that our security establishments of recent have been targeted by unknown armed people, we lost some of security personnel and lost some guns. We urge our men in uniform to be vigilant, professional and not give any chances that compromise and put their lives and those of the neighbours in danger,” he said.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said using police posts as parking yards is unlawful and has to be investigated.

“We continue to sensitise our security officers to be vigilant about their security on a daily basis. Using a security establishment as a parking yard for private vehicles compromises the security of our establishments and we condemn it. In this particular case, we are going to investigate, and if it’s true the officers responsible will be held accountable,” he said.

Growing trend

The country has registered a spate of attacks on security installations and an increase in armed robberies in the past months. In some incidents, the attackers kill officers and take their guns.