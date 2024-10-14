Concern as MPs denied access to Roko offices

Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP) Joel Ssenyonyi and members of the shadow cabinet were on Monday denied access to Roko Construction Limited premises in Kampala as lawmakers sought to follow up on a Shs23.3 billion government bailout to the firm.

"It's our duty to establish what's happening with taxpayers’ money, and that's why we have gone to different areas. We cannot demand accountability just on the floor of parliament because government ministers often confuse us by giving unclear answers," Ssenyonyi told journalists after they were blocked.

Ssenyonyi emphasized that Monday’s oversight visit was necessary as government seeks an additional Shs200 billion-Shs300 billion on behalf of the construction firm.

"We wanted to know what the money is doing because we have been getting calls from their staff saying that they are demanding three to four months in salary arrears, and yet they are required to work," he added.

Ssenyonyi expressed concern that their October 8 communication notifying the company of the legislators’ intended visit had gone unanswered but, he was surprised to be informed upon arrival at the company premises in Kawempe that the board of directors declined the request.

"This clearly shows that how the government keeps dishing out money to private companies is very problematic. At first, Roko was given money in July 2022, but the government submitted a request of Shs207 billion, and we requested due diligence, which was declined,” he elaborated.

"We wanted to establish the financial standing of Roko Company because the government was saying that if the money is not passed, the company is going to close down as it was heavily indebted," he said.

Urging quick accountability, Ssenyonyi told reporters that Roko is among the companies listed to construct Lubowa Hospital, to which they are also denied access.

The same company is handling construction of the new parliamentary chambers, which were due for completion in the 10th parliament which ended its term in 2021.

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Shammim Malende demanded an explanation from Roko regarding why the parliamentarians were blocked.

"We shall bang the tables of parliament if any matter comes on the floor regarding any supplementary budget because they cannot account for the taxpayers' money which was allocated to them," she vowed.





Nakaseke South MP Paulson Semakula Luttamaguzi appealed to legislators not to approve future bailouts.

"Why are you shying away? Even if you're protected by some invisible hands in the state, you will account for the money,” he added.

Our efforts to get a comment from Roko Construction Company officials were futile as they had yet to respond to our calls by press time.

However, an October 10 letter from Roko Construction to the LoP read: “The board (of Roko) has politely declined to admit you and members of the shadow cabinet to the company's premises..."