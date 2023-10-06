Concern as pupils learn in makeshift rooms

Residents are concerned about rains disrupting studies of children who are learning in makeshift structures in Serere and Katakwi districts.

Atiira Community Primary School in Omodoi Sub-county, Katakwi and Kangodo Primary School in Ocaapa Town Council in Serere district are some of the schools with makeshift classrooms.In some instances, lessons are called off so that children reach home before the rains.

Mr Edward Acila, the head teacher of Kangodo Community Primary School said Primary One to Primary Three have been studying in makeshift structures for a couple of years while others are under trees.

He said the school has inadequate staff houses, adding that he rides for 12 kilometres each day.

“The entire school has only six desks, the majority of our pupils have to sit on the ground during the entire period of learning and that is uncomfortable,” Mr Acila said.

He said the available staff houses for the nine teachers are all grass-thatched houses.

Mr Acila said the school, with 489 learners, needs more modern classroom blocks, pit-latrines, and staff houses, and also to be taken over by the government.

Mr Joseph Ojoo, the sports officer at Serere District local government, said amid the staffing gaps, the education department will send additional teachers to Kangodo Community Primary School as the district continues to engage the government on recruitment of staff.

“For now, I will challenge the parents to build staff houses and sanitary facilities for the children as we wait for better ones,” Mr Ojoo said.

Mr Martin Ekuma, a member of the parents teachers association (PTA), said the government should take over the school, which has continued to be run by the community since 2015, adding that the nearest school to this community run one is 3 kilometers away.

“Despite the state the school is in we have managed to register some second grades in PLE (primary leaving examinations),” he said.

Ms Hellen Adoa, the Woman MP for Serere, also serving as State minister for Fisheries, said leaders are engaging the central government to take over all community-run schools in the district.

She also urged the parents to ensure the rights of learners are protected.

In Omodoi Sub-county, Katakwi District, the pupils studying in Atiira Community Primary School barely have desks. Unlike Kangodo Community Primary School where teachers are paid by the government, teachers at Atiira are volunteers and are paid by parents.

Mr John Opio, one of the volunteer teachers, said the community-run school has 300 pupils from Primary One to Primary Four. “We are six volunteer teachers, whose pay is only met by the parents who pay Shs10,000,” he said last Friday.

Ms Jennifer Iloot, also a volunteer teacher, said when few parents pay fees, teachers suffer. She said 20 of the school’s 300 pupils have paid fees for Third Term.

She also decried the lack of adequate classrooms. Ms Iloot said Primary One pupils study under a shea nut tree.

She said despite being a community-run primary school, the district officials and leaders normally visit to give them encouragement that with time the government will take over the school, and also have modern structures built.