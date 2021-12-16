Concern as Shs2.1b maize mills lie idle for 12 years

One of the idle maize mills in Nsinze Sub-county, Namutumba District, that is reported to be housing Mr Nasser Bwiso, the Nsinze Town Council councillor.  PHOTO / RONALD SEEBE

By  Ronald Seebe

What you need to know:

  • The mills were in 2009 constructed in Bulange, Kizuba, Nsinze, Magada, Mazuba and Nsinze sub-counties and in Bugobi and Namutumba town councils.

Ten maize mills constructed by the government across eight sub-counties in Namutumba District at a cost of Shs2.1b have remained idle for 12 years.

