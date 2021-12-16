Concern as Shs2.1b maize mills lie idle for 12 years

Ten maize mills constructed by the government across eight sub-counties in Namutumba District at a cost of Shs2.1b have remained idle for 12 years.

This has reportedly prompted a sub-county councillor to turn one of them into a home.

The mills were in 2009 constructed in Bulange, Kizuba, Nsinze, Magada, Mazuba and Nsinze sub-counties and in Bugobi and Namutumba town councils.

The mills were purposely constructed to add value to the farmers’ maize following fluctuating prices of the cereal.

The facilities were constructed under the Agriculture Cluster Development Project, with the help of the Agriculture ministry.

Mr Charles Tenywa, a maize farmer and resident of Namutumba Town Council, said he has since resorted to taking his maize to Busembatia for milling, while his colleagues are selling their unprocessed maize at giveaway prices.

“The non-functionality of the mills has prompted some leaders without houses, including a sub-county councillor, to use one of them for habitation,” Mr Tenywa told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Mr Nasser Bwiso, the Nsinze Town Council councillor, is using the facility as a home.

Mr Bwiso, however, denied the allegation.

“I am not the one using it, but the security officer,” he said.

The Namutumba Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Thomas Matende, said he received information that Mr Bwiso had turned one of the maize mills into a home, and ordered him to immediately vacate the premises.

Mr David Kirya, another farmer and resident of Buwongo Village in Nsinze Sub-county, said the government delayed connecting electricity to the areas where the mills were built.

Mr Kirya said the farmers under Namutumba Maize Producers’ Association reached out to the RDC and sub-county chiefs, among other leaders, for help but in vain.

Mr John Masiga, a resident of Mazuba Village in Mazuba Sub-county, and a member of Mulemba Farmers’ Association, said farmers do not have the money to connect electricity to run the machines.

Mr Masiga faulted the government for constructing electric maize mills in areas with poor electricity coverage.

Mr Badiru Sindani, the Kizuba Sub-county chairperson, blamed the government for its failure to connect power in all the villages, especially those in which the mills were set up.

Govt response

The Namutumba Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Thomas Matende, acknowledged that some machines are not operating because of lack of electricity, but added that others such as the one in Nakalukwe (Kizuba Sub-county) is being run using fuel (diesel), although the farmers are crying foul over the high prices charged.

He, however, said electricity will soon be extended to the affected mills.

“As district authorities, we had several engagements with the minister of Agriculture and the farmers should know that electricity is coming,” he said.