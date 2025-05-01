Concern as skills mismatch worsens Uganda’s job crisis

As Uganda commemorates International Labour Day today, a glaring contradiction remains: while thousands graduate from universities and other institutions each year, many of them remain unemployed, underemployed, or unemployable. This is raising serious concerns about the country’s education system and its relevance to the labour market. According to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, the national unemployment rate stands at 12.3 percent, while a staggering 42.6 percent of youths aged 15–24 are not in employment, education, or training (NEET). Experts say the figures expose a widening gap between academic training and real-world skills.

“The nature of our education system affects the educated workforce because it remains highly theoretical. The so-called ‘elite’ pursue academic routes, while those considered failures are directed into vocational tracks,” said Prof Wasswa Balunywa, the former principal of Makerere University Business School. “Until we embrace modern technologies, prioritise science, and integrate innovation into education, Uganda will keep exporting labour while importing finished goods,” he added. Prof Balunywa further warned that high school dropout rates in rural areas are silently fueling crime and long-term joblessness.

He said up to 70 percent of learners who start Primary One do not complete Primary Seven, particularly in rural areas, leaving a significant portion of youth without practical skills or training. Dr Lawrence Muganga, the vice chancellor of Victoria University, echoed the call for urgent reforms. “Our graduates are not job-ready. Without deliberate government investment in digital technology and modern learning tools, we will continue to produce degree holders with no place in the 21st-century workforce,” Muganga said. He proposed the establishment of artificial intelligence (AI) centres to foster innovation and prepare learners for the fast-evolving digital economy. A MasterCard Foundation study shows that only 12.86 percent of Ugandan graduates secure formal employment.

Uganda produces an estimated 700,000 graduates annually, yet only about 90,000 find jobs in the formal sector, leaving many to struggle in the informal economy or face prolonged unemployment. Mr Hasadu Kirabira, the chairperson of the National Private Education Institutions Association (NPEIA), said private institutions are already shifting toward hands-on, skills-based training and called on the government to accelerate and support such efforts across the education sector. “We must do less lecturing and more doing.

Many graduates leave with certificates but not competence. Until our classrooms mirror real-world demands, we will keep churning out youth who are academically qualified but economically stranded,” Mr Kirabira said. At the policy level, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has acknowledged the need for reform. Mr Saul Waigolo, the NCHE spokesperson, said the responsibility for curriculum changes lies with the Ministry of Education. “The ministry must spearhead reforms that emphasise soft skills and practical training,” he said.

Mr Waigolo added: “ We, as the NCHE, ensure quality assurance and alignment with national development goals, but universities also have a role in embedding employability within academic programmes.” Between 2011 and 2020, the government rolled out the Skilling Uganda Strategy, a 10-year plan to revamp Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). However, uptake remains low. A 2022 report by the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) found that 68 percent of manufacturing firms struggled to find workers with the necessary technical skills, highlighting a continued mismatch between graduates and job market needs.

During the release of the 2024 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results, First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni urged universities to align their programmes with the new competency-based and project-based secondary school curriculum. “Universities must shift from purely theoretical instruction to teaching flexible, transferable skills that learners can use outside the classroom,” she said. As Uganda reflects on its job challenges on Labour Day, educationists warn that without reforms, the country risks sustaining a cycle where higher education becomes a highway to frustration rather than a pathway to opportunity.